2018 Audi Q8 Spied Again, We Get A Glimpse of Its Interior For the First Time

 
29 May 2017, 8:24 UTC ·
Audi’s upcoming flagship SUV, the Q8, has been spotted while it was being tested on the Nurburgring.
The spyshots seen in the photo gallery are not the first of the Q8 on the Ring, but they bring the first glimpse of the interior of the German SUV. We have aleady seen a bit of the Q8 through the concept that previewed the production model, but it is an entirely different thing to see the prototype.

As you can imagine, the vehicle seen in the photo gallery is an early prototype, so its interior is far from finished. It does have a few things in common with the concept, fortunately, but it also shares parts with the Q7, along with a few other models in the four-ringed brand's line-up.

A significant difference between the prototype and the concept is that the center of the dash, where the concept has the second multimedia screen, comes with a set of air vents on the prototype.

Its second screen is placed on top of the dash, and it is possible that it will slide in an out of the center console, while the smaller unit will always be active.

Keep in mind that the position of the second screen is also provisional, as it sits on an improvised stand where it is placed to see how it operates, but will not stay in that location on the production model.

The prototype also comes with conventional gauges, which have a reasonably sized TFT screen between them. Evidently, the digital cockpit will be an option on this model, if not even standard equipment for the higher-tier versions.

Audi will build the Q8 in Slovakia, along with its brother, the Q7. The SUV will be based on the MLB Evo platform, which is shared with more expensive models, like the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, while also available in a different size for more affordable cars from the four-ringed brand, like the A4.
