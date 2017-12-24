2018 Audi Q3 Boasts Minor Changes For U.S.-spec Model

autoevolution
 

To whom it may concern, the Q3 is one of the oldest Audi models in the lineup. Introduced in 2011 and styled after the Cross Coupe quattro Concept from 2007, the compact crossover enters its last model year after no less than three updates were applied during the Q3’s life cycle.
Already available in updated form in Europe and the United Kingdom, the U.S.-spec Q3 is next, and as expected, there’s not much Audi can do to keep things fresh. Packaging changes are on the menu, with the most important upgrade coming in the guise of a new trim level.

As per Cars Direct, the Q3 Sport will join the lineup at $34,875 including destination charge, slotted above the entry-level Premium grade. Standard goodies include “19-inch 10-spoke wheels and brushed matte aluminum inlays,” which add a little bit of style to the lesser model’s 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and Micrometallic inlays.

$1,000 more expensive than the Q3 Premium, the Sport incorporates features of the $1,350 Convenience Package, including the likes of a proximity key, auto-dimming rearview mirror with built-in compass, and a power tailgate. The plusher Sport Premium Plus is available with a more generous Technology Package, which now boasts Bose premium audio.

In addition to the Sport trim, Cars Direct reports that Audi will usher in the Competition Package on the Sport Premium Plus. Effectively a replacement for the Sport Package, what Competition means in Q3 jargon is 20-inch V-spoke wheels, summer tires, flat-bottom steering wheel, paddle shifters for the transmission, sport seats, Black Optic exterior trim, Piano Black interior trim, and that’s about it for the $2,000 optional extra.

Last, but certainly not least, Audi’s North America division will introduce two new colors for the Sport: Hainan Blue and Camouflage Green, both of the metallic variety. Camouflage Green is optional for the Competition Package, and obviously enough, the color is shared with the R8.

If the Q3 is on your shopping list but you’re not in a hurry to put a deposit down, waiting for the 2019 model year to roll in will be worth it. Audi will start production of the all-new Q3 in mid-2018, and not only does it sit on the MQB platform, but it’s also larger than the current Q3.

