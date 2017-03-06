2018 Audi A8 and S8 Show New Design Details in Winter Testing Spy Photos

Audi has a full lineup of mid-sized models, ranging from sexy coupes to Mexico-built SUVs. However, even as the Geneva Motor Show is going on, the Germans are testing the next generation of both the A8 and the S8.





Get ready to see Audi offering remote control parking, gesture controls or an autonomous driving system that works even around town. We expect both of them to come out within the next year, particularly since the trial prototypes have shed some of their camouflage the things we usually see first: headlights and taillights.Buch like the Mercedes S-Class facelift , the A8 will have three lines defining each light unit. So while the design language is entirely different, you'll know you're looking at another flagship.Around the back, we see for the first time that the taillights are connected into a single unit by a thin strip of red. Call it a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 inspiration or merely coincidence, this is the only German flagship sedan that will have this element, so it's going to be easily identified.The Arctic testing convoy is positively massive and includes both the A8 sedan and its performance-oriented cousin, the S8. Since Audi will never make a big RS, we are looking at the epitome of big, fast quatto sedans.Like the current model, power will come from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo, one which is brand new and was co-developed with Porsche. Word has it that this will be the last generation of V8 engines ever developed within the Volkswagen Group, so they are going to make it count.The S8's output is difficult to guess, but we expect it to have a little more than the 550 PS achieved by the Panamera Turbo. What role will the e-chargers and 48V electric systems play? Let's wait a little longer and see.The basic engine lineup will include the new 3.0 TFSI from the S4, as well as the 3.0 TDI mills developed for the A4/A5 . We will be seeing at least two plug-in hybrid models, as well as a naturally aspirated W12.Get ready to see Audi offering remote control parking, gesture controls or an autonomous driving system that works even around town.