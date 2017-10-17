2018 Audi A7 Sportback Convoy Spied Making Final Preparations for Oct 19 Debut

Often accused of employing scalable design, the A7 Sportback was probably the only Audi model that managed to stand out from the vehicle range of the Ingolstadt carmaker. Well, at least in a good way because the fat nature of the Q3 crossover also made it quite unique.

11 photos



Unfortunately, the 2018 model looks like it just gave up. It stopped being the rebel, gave up on fighting the system, cut its hair short, put on a suit and simply fell in line. The front end of the new A7 looks just as bland as that of any other modern Audi while its side profile is nowhere near as coupe-ish as we would have liked.



It still has plenty of elements to justify an upgrade from the A6, but that's not so much praise for the A7 as a critique for the medium-sized sedan. It's just not that special vehicle anymore, something the Audi range desperately needed.



How do we know all that from this footage showing completely camouflaged cars? We don't. With the 2018 Audi A7 Sportback set to be released in just two days from now, it essentially pulled a



The video shows an ever-growing number of Audi A7s driving in convoy on German roads. A new BMW 5 Series Touring appears to have followed them the entire time while a Mercedes-Benz E-Class was waiting at their muddy destination, but It wouldn't make much sense for Audi to benchmark the A7 against any of these vehicles. Besides, we suspect the German brands know everything there is to know about their competition by heart anyway.



Stay tuned



