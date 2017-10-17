autoevolution
 

2018 Audi A7 Sportback Convoy Spied Making Final Preparations for Oct 19 Debut

17 Oct 2017, 9:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Often accused of employing scalable design, the A7 Sportback was probably the only Audi model that managed to stand out from the vehicle range of the Ingolstadt carmaker. Well, at least in a good way because the fat nature of the Q3 crossover also made it quite unique.
11 photos
2019 Audi A7 Detailed Spy Photos Reveal It Could Be Electric or Hydrogen-Powered2019 Audi A7 Detailed Spy Photos Reveal It Could Be Electric or Hydrogen-Powered2019 Audi A7 Detailed Spy Photos Reveal It Could Be Electric or Hydrogen-Powered2019 Audi A7 Detailed Spy Photos Reveal It Could Be Electric or Hydrogen-Powered2019 Audi A7 Detailed Spy Photos Reveal It Could Be Electric or Hydrogen-Powered2019 Audi A7 leaked scale model2019 Audi A7 leaked scale model2019 Audi S7 Sportback Gets Overtaken by Megane RS During Nurburgring Testing2019 Audi S7 Sportback Gets Overtaken by Megane RS During Nurburgring Testing2019 Audi S7 Sportback Gets Overtaken by Megane RS During Nurburgring Testing
But if we stick to sedans, then the Audi lineup is as homogenous as they come. Granted, the A7 wasn't exactly a sedan - it was devised as an answer to Mercedes-Benz's CLS successful four-door coupe and while it borrowed its silhouette, it also came with a liftback. That made assigning a label to the A7 Sportback almost impossible, which is also partly what made it so special.

Unfortunately, the 2018 model looks like it just gave up. It stopped being the rebel, gave up on fighting the system, cut its hair short, put on a suit and simply fell in line. The front end of the new A7 looks just as bland as that of any other modern Audi while its side profile is nowhere near as coupe-ish as we would have liked.

It still has plenty of elements to justify an upgrade from the A6, but that's not so much praise for the A7 as a critique for the medium-sized sedan. It's just not that special vehicle anymore, something the Audi range desperately needed.

How do we know all that from this footage showing completely camouflaged cars? We don't. With the 2018 Audi A7 Sportback set to be released in just two days from now, it essentially pulled a Volvo S90 and got leaked as a scale model almost two weeks ago. Combine that with what these images show and you get a pretty good idea of what's in store for us.

The video shows an ever-growing number of Audi A7s driving in convoy on German roads. A new BMW 5 Series Touring appears to have followed them the entire time while a Mercedes-Benz E-Class was waiting at their muddy destination, but It wouldn't make much sense for Audi to benchmark the A7 against any of these vehicles. Besides, we suspect the German brands know everything there is to know about their competition by heart anyway.

Stay tuned on Thursday for the official reveal, also known as the moment we find out whether our worst fears come true or not. Let's just hope the interior will be its saving grace, even though I feel there's more PR there (Audi was the first brand to talk extensively about its haptic specialists) as well than facts.

2018 audi a7 sportback Audi A7 Sportback Audi A7 A7 Sportback spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Parking Guide for Dummies 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
AUDI models:
AUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAUDI A8 LAUDI A8 L LargeAll AUDI models  