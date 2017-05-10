autoevolution

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Priced From $41,995 In The U.S.

 
10 May 2017
by
Following its debut at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, Alfa’s all-new Stelvio will go on sale in the United States this summer. $41,995 excluding the $995 destination is how much the Stelvio retails in this part of the world, with the better-equipped Ti variant starting from $43,995.
There’s something missing from this picture, isn’t it? Of course, I’m referring to the Quadrifoglio version of the compact luxury crossover, a fire-breathing monster with Ferrari DNA and 505 Italian stallions coming courtesy of a twin-turbo V6. As per the Italian manufacturer, the Stelvio Q is set to arrive at dealers this fall.

In the case of the regular model and the higher-spec Ti, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will have to make do. The GME mill develops 280 ponies and 306 pound-feet of torque. As with the U.S.-spec Giulia, an eight-speed automatic transmission is the norm. Enhanced with standard all-wheel-drive, the Stelvio can sprint to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, onto a top speed of 144 miles per hour.

“As an SUV that could only be born in Italy, the entire Stelvio lineup delivers class-leading power, exceptional driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, advanced technologies, gorgeous Italian design and a race-inspired driving experience,” declared Reid Bigland, the chief executive officer of the Alfa Romeo marque.

In its most basic configuration, the crossover gets leather seats, signature LED daytime running lights and LED taillights, bi-xenon headlights, 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, remote start, a power liftgate, and passive entry keyless go. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are optional extras, as is the $1,800 Sport Package.

The Stelvio Ti spruces things up with more goodies, including 19-inch wheels, genuine wood cabin accents, 8.8-inch infotainment, SiriusXM, front parking sensors, heated front seats and steering wheels. At this price point, Alfa Romeo will try to tempt buyers with two available packages. Called Ti Sport and Ti Lusso, each is priced at $2,500.
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Alfa Romeo Stelvio price Alfa Romeo US
 
