autoevolution
 

2018 Acura RLX Adds Fresh Styling, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

11 Aug 2017, 6:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Near identical to the fifth-generation Honda Legend, the Acura RLX went on sale in 2013 for the 2014 MY. The 2018 RLX, however, makes everything better thanks to lot of small updates.
11 photos
2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX2018 Acura RLX
Scheduled to make its public debut at the Monterey Automotive Week on August 15, the 2018 RLX loses the controversial beak and gains the new pentagon grille. LEDs beautify both the front and rear, while the sculpted hood and black-painted aerodynamic diffuser are welcomed updates.

More exciting, however, is the top-of-the-line RLX Sport Hybrid. What makes the range-topper interesting is the powertrain, which combines the Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive System with a hybrid system comprising of a 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors. The setup closely resembles that of the MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD and is indirectly inspired by the NSX supercar.

In total, the RLX Sport Hybrid has 377 horsepower to offer. Acura is so proud of it, the automaker’s promises “instant acceleration, precise handling, outstanding all-weather performance, and excellent fuel economy.” But at the end of the day, nothing has changed in the Sport Hybrid’s case as far as performance is concerned. This, in turn, takes us back to the regular RLX.

Coming standard with front-wheel-drive and P-AWS, the 2018 Acura RLX makes use of a 10-speed automatic transmission that replaces yesteryear’s six-speed slushbox. Four additional forward gears translate to more refinement and superior acceleration and passing times. On the safety front, the newitity is Traffic Jam Assist, a constituent of the AcuraWatch suite.

By Traffic Jam Assist, the automaker refers to a combination of Low-Speed Follow and Adaptive Cruise Control systems, thus helping keep the car in its lane as it follows the vehicle in front at a set distance. Collision Mitigation Braking System with automatic emergency braking is also standard.

The 2018 model year refresh brings forth three new exterior colors, including two premium offerings: Brilliant Red Metallic (pictured) and Majestic Black Pearl. Inside, meanwhile, the upgraded materials and touchpoints are complemented by the new Espresso interior option. Pricing isn’t available for the time being, but bear in mind the 2017 Acura RLX starts at $54,450.

2018 Acura RLX sedan luxury Acura Honda Legend acura rlx Hybrid
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern