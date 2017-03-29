autoevolution
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf and Golf GTE Stand Side by Side to Be Compared

 
Lots of companies offer two or more green versions of the same car, but the Golf is unusual in having a full range of models. We wouldn't imagine many people trying to pick between the e-Golf and the Golf GTE, but the 2017 models stood side by side for a comparison anyway.
In many ways, these are the models that make the most out of the recent Golf facelift because the LED headlights and digital dashboard add to the high-tech appeal. But there are upgrades under the skin too.

The e-Golf is the one with an extra competitive edge. Like the Leaf or Zoe, its boffins have found ways to improve the battery. 35.8 kWh or 11.6 kWh more means an increase of 50% in capacity and driving range. This is achieved through a higher density cell.

However, the electric Golf is also equipped with a more powerful motor for superior performance. 136 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque place this car in the same performance league as a BMW 316i.

Slight revisions to the design of the front bumper have also been made. However, the brand new headlights draw most of the attention. For 2017, the car also has new taillights.

The Golf GTE benefits from roughly the same cosmetic changes. However, it's supposed to be the plug-in of the GTI range. Its front end is designed with aggression in mind, while twin exhaust pipes still reside on the left of the car.

We're disappointed in Volkswagen keeping the maximum output at 204 PS. They didn't change to the new 1.5-liter turbo either.

In a few more years, Volkswagen will have bespoke EVs, and the e-Golf will probably be discontinued. But the reality of going green today is that you'll have to pay €35,900 for the 200-km real-world range of the e-Golf. Meanwhile, the Golf GTE can be yours from €36,900. We figure it's worth the extra €1,000 since it's two cars rolled into one.



