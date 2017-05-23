2017 smart fortwo electric drive Gets Lower U.S. Price, Increased Range

There's a case to be made for smart's fortwo electric drive model. It's hard to find a better urban cruiser
than the battery-powered two-seater, and with the lower price and the government EV subsidies, there has never been a more favorable time to buy one.
smart
chose to drop all its business in the U.S. and only sell the electric version of its micro car. The decision was obviously based on the disastrous sales of previous years, but positioning itself as an EV brand in a market that's becoming more and more open to the idea could lead to the rejuvenation of smart USA.
However, there's still a long way to go for Daimler's diminutive vehicle as it really is pushing the limits of how tight the niche of a brand can be. With an estimated maximum range of 80 miles (130 km, as opposed to the 160 km according to NEDC), the number of people who will find the smart fortwo an appealing choice is severely restricted.
Charging the new fortwo for 80 percent of its total battery capacity (17.6 kWh, by the way) only takes 2.5 hours now, but that's still more than most people would be willing to spend during a stop. This means overnight charging will be the norm for the battery-powered fortwo, and that could pose a logistics problem for the urbanites it looks to woo.
But if that doesn't pose a problem, then everything else about the smart recommends it as the perfect city car. It's very small, meaning you'll never have to go around the block looking for a parking space. It has an incredibly tight turning circle, making maneuvering a breeze. And finally, it's got a certain visual appeal that might not be to everyone's taste, but once you come to like, it sticks. Oh, and it's rear-wheel-driven, just in case you were wondering why that steering felt so nimble.
As for the price, the 2017 model starts off
at $24,550 for the coupe, including shipping, and $28,750 for the convertible. But considering this will spend most of its time in the city, among gas-burning cars, the open-top version doesn't make much sense, so the $24,550 price is the one that needs your attention.
Actual sales of the new smart fortwo electric drive
are slated to begin "this summer," but if you're looking for more specific info than that you'll have to check with your local smart dealership.