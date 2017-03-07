2017 Skoda Rapid Sports New Design Details and 1.0 TSI Engine in Geneva

Skoda revealed several small updates this year, one of them being this 2017 facelift for the affordable Rapid compact. In Geneva, we took a look at the Spaceback hatch that was made to appear sexiery using a Monte Carlo pack and contrasting black-on-white color combination.





Two types of diesel engine will beoffered in the 2017 Rapid, the base 1.4 TSI, which is also a 3-cylinder and produces 90 PS, or the 1.6 TDI rated at 116 PS. Apparently, it's had some updates. The most powerful Rapid remains one equipped with a 125 PS 1.4 TSI. It will do 8.9 seconds to 100 km/h, but almost nobody will buy one, just like this Monte Carlo kit. The biggest changes are the headlights, which have LED daytime running brows at the bottom. Projectors are used for the primary beam, mirroring the design of the old Octavia and the Superb flagship.As standard, the Rapid facelift gives you a new look for the fog lights. But the hood, grille and front bumper are the same. On top of that, this Monte Carlo pack adds a black grille frame, black splitter, mirrors, 17-inch wheels in... black and, well you get the picture.What's new on the inside are the white dials and the infotainment system with MirrorLink and all that connectivity stuff.The interior is also typical of the Monte Carlo treatment, featuring red, grey and black fabric seats and a general atmosphere resembling a dressed up sneaker. Of course, we love the perforated leather steering wheel because it reminds us of the Octavia RS and the missed opportunties Skoda has with this car.Speaking of which, we have to talk about the engine changes. There's even less than you'd expect under the hood, as Skoda has begun productin of the 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engines . Gone is the 1.2 TSI base model, replaced by a 95 PS 1.0 TSI that will apparently do the 100 km/h (62 mph) spring in 11 seconds and return 4.4 l/100km. There's also a higher output model with 110 PS that's a second faster.Two types of diesel engine will beoffered in the 2017 Rapid, the base 1.4 TSI, which is also a 3-cylinder and produces 90 PS, or the 1.6rated at 116 PS. Apparently, it's had some updates. The most powerful Rapid remains one equipped with a 125 PS 1.4 TSI. It will do 8.9 seconds to 100 km/h, but almost nobody will buy one, just like this Monte Carlo kit.