2017 Skoda Rapid and Rapid Spaceback Facelift Revealed, Get 1.0 TSI Engines

Well, speak of the devil! Only a day after we began wondering when the Rapid would get the 1.0 TSI engine
, it happened, along with a mild mid-life refresh that targets both the sedan-shaped model and the shorter Spaceback hatch.
The reason why it looks like they've done a lot is that the photos show only the upmarket Monte Carlo trim level, which nobody ever buys.
But if we strip that away, the front bumper, hood, and grille are the same. It looks like the fog lights have been moved upwards by about an inch, but people will mostly notice the new headlights, which have a bold xenon projector and a zig-zagging brow below that. The design is sort of like a combination of the Audi A4 B8 (pre-facelift) and the Superb.
They've actually shown those headlights on the Rapid Sport Concept
at the Worthersee back in 2013... not that anybody remembers!
The 1.2 TSI is gone, or at least that's what they say. In its place is a new 1.0 TSI base engine that lightens the nose of the Rapid by 10 kilograms. With 95 PS, it will take both the sedan and Spaceback to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 11 seconds while returning 4.4 l/100km. The more powerful 110 PS model needs 9.8 seconds and 4.5 liters of fuel.
There's no 3-cylinder turbo on the diesel side, meaning Volkswagen has stopped all development and testing for the 1.4 TSI. The 2017 Skoda Rapid will be available with 90 or 115 PS versions of the 1.6 TDI
. The most powerful version of the car remains the 125 PS 1.4 TSI, taking 8.9 seconds to make the standard sprint.
The new Rapid is equipped with black-tinted covers on the taillights, which now have LED technology optionally available. We also see a gloss black diffuser, but that won't be there on all the models.
We've had to look long and hard for the interior changes as well, finding only updated graphics for the instrument binnacle. Using the Skoda Connect smartphone app, owners can now also check whether they locked the doors, closed the sunroof or how much fuel is left in the tank.