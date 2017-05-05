2017 SEAT Ibiza Explained Using a Sandwich, Review Talks About 1.5 TSI Breakdown

The SEAT Ibiza has the odd privilege of being the first Volkswagen Group car based on the MQB A0 platform
. But that still doesn't mean you can have it with independent rear suspension, nor is this just a marketing ploy designed to take advantage of the popularity of the MQB name.
A0 refers to the size of car, and it means this version of the modular architecture launched way back in 2012 underpins superminis like the Ibiza. SEAT has made drastic changes to its factory, adding new stamping, welding and bonding technique that help increase structural rigidity and even impact styling.
Mat Watson from Carwow is known for using all sorts of references in his car reviews, from gadgets to Megan Fox.
But the Ibiza gets compared to a sandwich. Apparently, the platform, engine, and gearbox are like cheese, onions, gherkins and ham - expensive ingredientes - while changing the bread is a cheap way of creating more flavors.
Offering customers more choices is an excellent way to make money in the car business. With the Leon, you could barely see where they cut corners, but you can in the Ibiza.
Many reviewers have pointed out that the interior is made from hard plastics, and Mat is no exception. He also found a problem with the headliner and a weird panel line on top of the dash. But that's not the worst of it. In a separate vlog entry, he discusses a breakdown with the brand new 1.5 TSI turbo engine.
Considering the problems found in the old 1.4 TSI, that's the last thing Volkswagen needed to hear. While punchy, the 1.0 TSI engine that most people will be buying in the Ibiza isn't as smooth as its 4-cylinder predecessor. We believe they didn't use a balancing shaft to make it more efficient.
Still, it's not all bad news, as the 2017 Ibiza wins you over with style and practicality. There are more cargo and passenger room than in nearly any other supermini. And while it's no MINI, the toys you can specify are pretty cool.