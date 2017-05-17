autoevolution

2017 Renault Espace Gains 1.6L Energy TCe Engine With 225 PS On Tap

 
17 May 2017, 8:02 UTC ·
by
The Espace V is arguably the most interesting people carrier now on sale in Europe. It has that particular je ne sais quoi of French cars, it offers acres of space for up to seven people, and it’s genuinely nice in range-topping Initiale Paris form. Yet another ace up the MPV’s sleeve is the zesty 1.6-liter Energy TCe 200.
At heart the same powerplant as found under the hood of the Clio RS hot hatchback, the high-octane gasoline-fed unit develops 200 PS (147 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque from 2,500 rpm. It’s impressive as is, but the peeps at Renault Sports think otherwise.

Three years after it was introduced, the highest-powered version of the Espace makes way for an ever more impressive engine: the “all-new Energy TCe 225.” Equipped as standard with a dry-clutch EDC transmission with seven forward ratios, the 1.6-liter that replaces the TCe 200 is said to be derived from the Alpine A110’s 1.8-liter engine.

Developed by Renault Sport, the Energy TCe 225 produces 225 PS (165 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. In this application, what that translates to is superior overtaking performance. Beyond that, the French automaker is also adamant that the 1.6-liter mill isn’t a big drinker either. As per the NEDC cycle, expect 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers (41.5 miles per gallon or 34.6 as per the U.S. standard).

Exclusive to the Zen, Intense and Initiale Paris models, the Energy TCe 225 isn’t the only addition to the Espace for the model year 2017. New 18- and 19-inch wheels, new exterior finish (Titanium Grey), Sand Grey leather upholstery, ventilated seats, and smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are the highlights.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2017 Renault Espace kicks off from €40,600 in its domestic market. When all is said and done, it's refreshing to see that Renault keeps the people carrier flame alight in an European market that's buying more crossovers and SUVs than ever before.
