2017 MINI Countryman One and One D Debut With 1.5L Engines

 
19 May 2017, 14:57 UTC ·
by
As part of its first model year updates, the all-new MINI Countryman got a couple of entry-level engines, the One and One D. You're not going to see them in America, but they are going to be popular everywhere else.
What's under the hood? Well, both offer less powerful versions of the 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder in petrol and diesel flavors.

The One makes only 102 HP and 180 Nm of torque, down from the 136 HP and 220 Nm delivered by the 1.5-linter in the Cooper. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 11.8 seconds jumps to 12.8 seconds if you go for the six-speed automatic model.

For the record, the old Countryman One had a 1.6-liter with 98 HP, and the One Hatch has 102 HP from a 1.2-liter.

The new One D starts to make sense, as its 116 HP output is joined by 270 Nm of diesel torque, which is quite high for this size of engine. It's quicker to 100 km/h (10.9s), and the top speed is also increased from 180 to 190 km/h. You're probably not going to be surprised by the lower fuel consumption either (4.3 vs. 5.5 l/100km combined).

The next diesel engine regarding power is the Cooper D with a 2.0-liter lump producing 150 HP. The old One D had a 1.6L delivering only 90 HP, but you probably already knew that.

This stuff is indicative of what's going to happen with the FWD BMW 1 Series that will ride on the same platform. You're probably looking at your 116i and 116d right here, though they won't come until later in the model's lifecycle.

If you order your Countryman One with MINI Driving Modes, they will now be selected using the right-most toggle switch under the climate controls instead of the ring under the gear shifter. The company introduced some tech upgrades for the whole range, which you can read about in our previous story.
