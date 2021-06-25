2017 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 50 Is 1 of 5 Ever Built, Priced Like a House

If money was not an issue, you could probably come up with a pretty decent list of Mercedes-AMG-built race cars that would make a fine addition to your garage. I can think of two or three cars I'd love to at least drive for a bit before moving on with my life. But if you don't like waiting for cars to become available, these options look interesting.
You may or not know that a few years ago when AMG celebrated its 50th anniversary, they came up with a few special cars in honor of the event. And of those cars is the AMG GT3 Edition 50. Reportedly, about 130 AMG GT3s were sold by the year 2019, but while there are a lot of similarities between these vehicles, the Edition 50 is much, much rarer. That's because just 5 units were built all in all, and this is one of those 5 units.
What makes it even better is that this vehicle has never been taken to a racetrack, so it's still anyone's call whether to continue storing it in a museum, or have a go in it at the 'Ring, or any other racetrack in the world. There are a few distinctive elements when compared to the normal AMG GT3 if you can call that thing "normal". This car is finished in black matt, and it features several "50 YEARS AMG" logos on it.
A regular GT3 already sounds pretty ferocious, but the seller of this vehicle did mention that a performance exhaust system has been fitted to this car and that no silencer is there to obstruct the soundtrack. Add the fact that this is more powerful than a GT3, being rated for 642 horsepower, and you get the recipe for quite a unique vehicle. The only downside to it is that this is not FIA homologated.
$1,100,000 on a car, who's there to keep you from buying a regular GT3 to have for active competition duty? You can then choose to preserve the value of the GT3 Edition 50, and give the other cars a good thrashing whenever you find yourself at the racetrack.
And it just so happens that an AMG GT3 is also available for sale these days, going for half the price of the Edition 50 model, at €449,550 ($536,875). This also happens to be a brand new vehicle, using the same kind of engine but with less horsepower. I imagine that owning these two vehicles would probably give you a legendary status among AMG enthusiasts, albeit you'd still be craving to one day get your hands on a GT1 car of the old days.
The AMG GT3 Edition 50 also comes with an optional spare parts package which is meant to make your life at least slightly easier. That package includes a set of rims, a battery charger, a compressed air cylinder trolley, and a lap trigger set to help you keep track of your performance. And while we're on the subject of Edition 50 AMGs, if you're going to get two race cars, you might as well get one for the street too. And a 2018 AMG GT Edition 50 feels quite affordable all of a sudden, with a price tag of just $194,912.
