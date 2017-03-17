autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2017 Lotus Elise Sprint Proves That Less Is Actually More

 
17 Mar 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Since the earliest days of Lotus, founder Colin Chapman made it clear that the way to go is to “simplify, then add lightness.” 65 years since the automaker was founded, the modern-day Lotus continues to abide by its matermind’s iconic guideline.
The newest iteration of Lotus’ quintessential sports car proves it, shedding 41 kilos (90 lbs) over the the standard model. Introducing the Elise Sprint, a simplified and lightened Elise that tips the scales at 798 kilograms (1,759 pounds; dry weight). That’s one hell of a diet, but then again, the Elise Sprint is one hell of a car. At £37,300, it’s also  expensive, albeit it’s damn worth it.

As expected from Lotus, the name of the game here is carbon fiber. The polycarbonate rear window helps with keeping the weight down too, as do the forged alloy wheels. Under the skin, the Elise Sprint is hiding a Li-Ion battery that saves 9 kg compared to a normal one. Vector in options such as two-piece brake discs and carbon sill covers, and you get the full picture.

To give the car a fresher look and to improve aerodynamics, both fascias were redesigned to this effect. Engine-wise, there are two powerplants to choose from. The bargain basement choice is the Toyota-sourced 1.6-liter, a naturally aspirated unit that churns out 136 PS (134 hp) and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft). That would be 6.3 clicks to 100 km/h (62 mph) and 204 km/h (127 mph) tops.

In the case of the Elise Sprint 220, £44,300 buys you a supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder motor that ups the ante to 220 PS (217 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). With a lowest possible dry weight of 845 kg (1,863 lbs), the 220 version of the Elise Sprint is capable of hitting 100 km/h in as little as 4.5 seconds.

On a slight tangent, Lotus plans to introduce an extreme take on the Elise in May. The updated Cup 250 carries a retail price of £47,400, but photos are specifications are to be released closer to the model’s release date.

Editor's note:

2017 Lotus Elise Sprint 220 pictured.
2017 Lotus Elise Sprint price Lotus Elise sports car Lotus UK
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78