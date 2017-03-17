2017 Lotus Elise Sprint Proves That Less Is Actually More

Since the earliest days of Lotus, founder Colin Chapman made it clear that the way to go is to “simplify, then add lightness.” 65 years since the automaker was founded, the modern-day Lotus continues to abide by its matermind’s iconic guideline.





On a slight tangent, Lotus plans to introduce an extreme take on the Elise in May. The updated The newest iteration of Lotus’ quintessential sports car proves it, shedding 41 kilos (90 lbs) over the the standard model. Introducing the Elise Sprint, a simplified and lightened Elise that tips the scales at 798 kilograms (1,759 pounds; dry weight). That’s one hell of a diet, but then again, the Elise Sprint is one hell of a car. At £37,300, it’s also expensive, albeit it’s damn worth it.As expected from Lotus , the name of the game here is carbon fiber. The polycarbonate rear window helps with keeping the weight down too, as do the forged alloy wheels. Under the skin, the Elise Sprint is hiding a Li-Ion battery that saves 9 kg compared to a normal one. Vector in options such as two-piece brake discs and carbon sill covers, and you get the full picture.To give the car a fresher look and to improve aerodynamics, both fascias were redesigned to this effect. Engine-wise, there are two powerplants to choose from. The bargain basement choice is the Toyota -sourced 1.6-liter, a naturally aspirated unit that churns out 136 PS (134 hp) and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft). That would be 6.3 clicks to 100 km/h (62 mph) and 204 km/h (127 mph) tops.In the case of the Elise Sprint 220, £44,300 buys you a supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder motor that ups the ante to 220 PS (217 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). With a lowest possible dry weight of 845 kg (1,863 lbs), the 220 version of the Elise Sprint is capable of hitting 100 km/h in as little as 4.5 seconds.On a slight tangent, Lotus plans to introduce an extreme take on the Elise in May. The updated Cup 250 carries a retail price of £47,400, but photos are specifications are to be released closer to the model’s release date.