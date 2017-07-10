2017 KTM RC 390 Major Facelift Calls to Aspiring Moto GP Racers

The KTM RC 390 is a perfect tool for aspiring road racers. It looks great, sounds good, and provides a big-bike feel along with tons of fun and track capabilities. And its maker wants it to stay that way, reason why it gave it a refresh to keep it ahead of the pack for another year.

Power has slightly gone up at 32 kW (43.5 HP ) at 9,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. Mated with a six-speed gearbox, the assemble is said to offer a combined fuel consumption of 3.5 l/100 km (73.5 mpg) and CO2 emissions of only 82 g/km.



A more visible change is the replacement of the underbelly silencer with a more usual side-mounted one, helping the bike achieve the stricter Euro4 emissions regulations. This also means a redesigned lower fairing and right-side passenger footpeg which now acts as a bracket.



Improved stopping power is provided by a 20 mm larger front disc brake (now measuring 320 mm) squeezed by a Brembo four-piston caliper enhanced with ABS technology. There’s also a new slipper clutch to aid with aggressive downshifting.



Rider comfort was not forgotten so the new RC 390 also comes with neat things like span-adjustable levers, wider mirrors, and a redesigned seat which should better accommodate an eventual passenger.



And, as with all KTM’s now, the bike can be further enhanced with a diverse collection of KTM PowerParts which have been developed alongside the motorcycle to increase practicality and performance.



