2017 KTM RC 390 Major Facelift Calls to Aspiring Moto GP Racers

10 Jul 2017
by
The KTM RC 390 is a perfect tool for aspiring road racers. It looks great, sounds good, and provides a big-bike feel along with tons of fun and track capabilities. And its maker wants it to stay that way, reason why it gave it a refresh to keep it ahead of the pack for another year.
One of the big changes for the 2017 RC 390 is the addition of ride by wire throttle, making the 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine respond better and smoother from any amount of throttle twist.

Power has slightly gone up at 32 kW (43.5 HP) at 9,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. Mated with a six-speed gearbox, the assemble is said to offer a combined fuel consumption of 3.5 l/100 km (73.5 mpg) and CO2 emissions of only 82 g/km.

A more visible change is the replacement of the underbelly silencer with a more usual side-mounted one, helping the bike achieve the stricter Euro4 emissions regulations. This also means a redesigned lower fairing and right-side passenger footpeg which now acts as a bracket.

Improved stopping power is provided by a 20 mm larger front disc brake (now measuring 320 mm) squeezed by a Brembo four-piston caliper enhanced with ABS technology. There’s also a new slipper clutch to aid with aggressive downshifting.

Rider comfort was not forgotten so the new RC 390 also comes with neat things like span-adjustable levers, wider mirrors, and a redesigned seat which should better accommodate an eventual passenger.

And, as with all KTM’s now, the bike can be further enhanced with a diverse collection of KTM PowerParts which have been developed alongside the motorcycle to increase practicality and performance.

Despite the addition of a ride by wire system, KTM wanted the bike to stay in its purest form and offer only the essentials to convey its Moto3 genes for regular riders to experiment. That’s why it doesn’t come with traction control or riding modes.

Check with your authorized KTM dealer to find out pricing information.
