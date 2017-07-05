2017 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Priced Lower Than Toyota Rival

We’ve met the Ioniq at the beginning of 2016, in all three of its flavors. First to enter production was the hybrid, then the electric. The plug-in hybrid went on sale in its South Korea in February 2017, and the first European market to get the eco-friendly vehicle is the United Kingdom.

The Japanese competitor holds a starting price of £29,195 on the road, including the £2,500 PiCG government grant. And for that money, the pluggable Prius prides itself on an all-electric range of up to 39 miles. The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid boasts with the same number of miles per full charge of the 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, but it’s substantially cheaper.



At £24,995 on the road including the grant, the £4,200 difference in pricing speaks for itself. What’s even more impressive is the significant selection of standard equipment. Take, for example, the entry-level Premium specification for the British market. 16-inch alloys, Bluetooth connectivity,



The Premium SE trim level is a sensible step up from the norm, adding leather facings for the seats, ventilation for the front seats, rear seat heating, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, alloy pedals, rain-sensing wipers, and Front Park Assist, among many more goodies.



Polar White is the standard color for the Ioniq



"We anticipate keen interest from private buyers and fleet users alike, given the Plug-in Hybrid's great value pricing and low tax rates," declared Tony Whitehorn, head honcho of the manufacturer's UK office. "With CO2 emissions of just 26g/km, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid is another milestone in extending the company's product range of low-to-zero emission vehicles, which is central to our sustainability strategy."