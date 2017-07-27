autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Hatch and Sedan Launched in Japan

Proving that the Civic is not really a Japanese car, the 10th generation just made its debut there today, about a year after coming to America.
You won't find any differences under the hood though, as everything is powered by the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine, which produces 182 PS in the hatchback or 173 PS in the sedan. You also get somewhere between 220 or 240 Nm, depending on whether you go for the 6-speed manual or the CVT. That's right, despite making a bold 8-speed twin-clutch for the Civic prototype, Honda has chickened out and went with the infinitely variable setup.

It's worth pointing out that while the sedan model will be built at the Saitama factory, the hatchback is going to be imported from Swindon (Britain).

The 4-door is probably going to be the most popular model. Compared to the outgoing model, it's wider (46 mm), longer (74 mm), and lower (20 mm). Like its sister car, it's based on an all-new platform that's stronger yet lighter, thanks to the use of ultra-high-strength steel.

Practicality is also on its side, as the sedan boasts 519 liters of trunk space (20% increase) that's accessible through a 1.1-meter opening. The hatchback has 420 liters, but its opening is just as wide yet about twice as tall (450 vs. 960mm).

It looks like the 5-door comes right out of the box with the sports package and the twin exhaust pipes in the middle. Also being offered is the 2018 Civic Type R with the 320 PS K20C turbo engine. You've probably heard all about it already, so we'll just mention a few of the upgrades over the standard model, such as 350mm Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels, red bucket seats, rev-matching 6-speed manual and (fake) carbon fiber body kit.

About the only weird thing we've seen is a version that doesn't have any infotainment system, just a piece of black plastic to cover it up.
