2017 Golf GTI Performance vs. Golf R Has Surprising Acceleration Results

Thanks to Mat Wattson, we have the first comparison between the new Golf GTI with the Performance Pack and the equally new Golf R for 2017. It's a one-man-show video from the launch event, but the data logger numbers are compelling.





Officially, the GTI Performance is supposed to do 0 to 62 in 6.2 seconds, but the telemetry data shows 0 to 60 in 5.7 seconds. That's excellent, but Mat says he would only buy the Golf R, which feels genuinely fast.



The official number is 4.6 seconds, but it hits 60 in 4.2 seconds, which is almost on par with the A45 AMG . Even if the numbers are a little mixed up, the general conclusion is that performance Golf models are visibly faster than officially claimed.



There are a few things worth taking into consideration. First, both the GTI Performance and the R come with a new 7-speed DSG gearbox. Second, the former has 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 310 PS and 400 Nm. And third, the Golf R in this video is equipped with its own Performance options, which include an



Personally, I'd still pick the GTI PP because the weight is bad for everything except acceleration. If you spend most of your time commuting, there's nowhere to enjoy the full 310 horsepower.



But with only GBP 3,000 separating the two, the temptation to commit the Golf R sin is enormous. You're already spending as much money on a hatchback as a premium SUV used to cost in the 2000s, so why not go for the one that pushes your head into the back of the seat and sends your passengers gasping.



