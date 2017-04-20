autoevolution

2017 Golf GTI Performance vs. Golf R Has Surprising Acceleration Results

 
20 Apr 2017, 19:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Thanks to Mat Wattson, we have the first comparison between the new Golf GTI with the Performance Pack and the equally new Golf R for 2017. It's a one-man-show video from the launch event, but the data logger numbers are compelling.
Let's start with that since we've bored you enough with the facts already. We think Carwow has made a slight error somewhere because the official 0 to 60 times they quote are the 0 to 100 km/h times (should have been 62). Maybe the UK press office made a mistake, but it's still interesting stuff.

Officially, the GTI Performance is supposed to do 0 to 62 in 6.2 seconds, but the telemetry data shows 0 to 60 in 5.7 seconds. That's excellent, but Mat says he would only buy the Golf R, which feels genuinely fast.

The official number is 4.6 seconds, but it hits 60 in 4.2 seconds, which is almost on par with the A45 AMG. Even if the numbers are a little mixed up, the general conclusion is that performance Golf models are visibly faster than officially claimed.

There are a few things worth taking into consideration. First, both the GTI Performance and the R come with a new 7-speed DSG gearbox. Second, the former has 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 310 PS and 400 Nm. And third, the Golf R in this video is equipped with its own Performance options, which include an Akrapovic exhaust system, track tires, and lightweight brakes.

Personally, I'd still pick the GTI PP because the weight is bad for everything except acceleration. If you spend most of your time commuting, there's nowhere to enjoy the full 310 horsepower.

But with only GBP 3,000 separating the two, the temptation to commit the Golf R sin is enormous. You're already spending as much money on a hatchback as a premium SUV used to cost in the 2000s, so why not go for the one that pushes your head into the back of the seat and sends your passengers gasping.

2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017 Volkswagen Golf R GTI 245 DSG
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52