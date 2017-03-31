2017 Golf GTE Plug-in Hybrid Is Supposedly £3,420 Cheaper in the UK

The 2017 Golf GTE
costs the same in Europe as it did in 2015 - we checked, it's €36,900. However, the UK market is getting a welcomed reduction for this very expensive version of the Golf 7.5, or so say the Germans.
The press release reads that the plug-in hatchback is £3,420 cheaper than the outgoing model. However, something doesn't really add up because in January 2015 they claimed it's available from £28,035, while the 2017 model starts at £30,635. Mirroring the Passat GTE, the range has also added a GTE Advance spec for £32,135.
But even if we miscalculated something and forgot to take a particular tax into consideration, the updated Golf GTE is hardly what you'd call a cheap car. For that kind of cash, you could have something much cooler, like a BMW M140i
. And if you fancy being green, the 330i Performance with a more impressive 252 hp output costs £34,475.
And it's not like Volkswagen are particularly generous with the options. The Active Info Display is extra and to get the advanced Discovery Navigation system, you'll have to upgrade to the GTE Advance.
The stuff under the hood is the same as before. While most hybrids use naturally aspirated engines, this has a 1.4-liter turbo making 150 PS. It's matched to an electric motor offering an additional 102 PS. Together, they give you a combined output of 204 PS and 350 Nm (258 lbs-ft) of torque, but only in one of the several driving modes.
Unlike the GTI and GTD, the electric hot hatch comes a standard with a six-speed DSG, though that does make it even heavier. Official numbers claim 0 to 62 mph in 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 138 mph.
As for the green stuff, the GTE's 8.7 kWh battery means you could theoretically drive in pure EV mode for 31 miles (50 km) at speeds of up to 81 mph. Volkswagen's numbers say it will return 166 mpg and emits 39 grams of CO2. The real downside is that the battery weighs 120 kg (264.555 lbs), giving a curb weight of 1,615 kg (3560 lbs).