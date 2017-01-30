autoevolution

2017 BMW M3 Gets Second Facelift With New Headlights

 
30 Jan 2017, 19:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News
BMW can try and build all the Z5 roadsters it wants; people are always going to love the M3. The M4 came out, and folks still love the M3. In fact, I have a photo collection of the best M3s I made when I was 18... somewhere around here.
That's why the 2017 updates for the BMW M3 are important. Or you could call them 2018 updates if you are Nick Murray, looking for the next car to buy after the 911.

Anyway, what are these updates? Well, they come shortly after the BMW M4/4 Series facelift of a couple of weeks ago. The Bavarians found time to install the latest headlight design with looks like it's made from chopped off hexagons. Very 7 Series!

Personally, I like the old configuration better because of the floating halo rings. Bu what do I know. Anyway, it's worth noting that this is the second facelift for the M3, which received fresh taillights in 2015, at the same time as the rest of the 3 Series sedan. They also introduced Smoked Topaz and Champagne Quartz in addition to the existing Tanzanite Blue and Azurite Schwarz metallic colors in the Individual range.

The 2017 model year photos and the official video BMW released a week ago all show the M3 in Tanzanite Blue paint. The one to have is the Competition Pack, which brings those uncomfortable but sexy seats with holes in them and wheels that look like they came from the M4 GTS.

The M3 Competition Pack is also the fastest, with a top speed of 280 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.0 seconds.

Considering the next generation of 3er is about a year away, this is going to be the last update for the M3, which means water injection really isn't coming and we're stuck at 431 PS. It's not a bad place to be, and the 2017/2018 has all the kinks worked out, so it should have the highest resale value of the lot.

Production should start in March with deliveries in the US happening this summer.

BMW M3 2018 BMW M3 M3 facelift F80 BMW M3
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673