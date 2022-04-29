2016 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Gets Modified Exhaust, Learns How to Growl

For most people, a 4.0-liter V8 in a Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster might be loud enough in stock form. Others disagree on the matter and turn to aftermarket solutions. Within the limits of what can be recorded, uploaded to YouTube, and then played back on your device, this is what the result sounds like.
This version of the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster was released for the 2016 model year, and its replacement came for the 2018 model year with a couple of updates. Mercedes-AMG has been working on the GT for a few years now, as its first appearance was at the 2014 Paris Motor Show, while its spiritual predecessor, the SLS AMG, debuted back in 2010.
In stock form, a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is an impressive 196 mph (315 kph), so nobody could say it is slow. We might also argue that it is not that silent, either, but that is a different matter.
Regardless, the owner of this example made some modifications to the exhaust, but kept the valved system. Thanks to the latter, you can have a vehicle that is a bit (or a bit more, to be honest) louder vehicle just sometimes, while it is being relatively silent the rest of the time
.
While it may seem like a great idea to drive a vehicle with a loud exhaust all the time, prolonged noise exposure, especially to a certain level of noise, could damage your hearing. Moreover, from a comfort standpoint, driving a vehicle that has a loud exhaust might be annoying and tiresome after a couple of hours behind the wheel.
Another impressive aspect about the GT C Roadster is the way its seven-speed AMG Speedshift DCT transmission changes gears. Just watch it go through the gears as the German roadster speeds up towards its top speed, and it is all in the video below.
In stock form, a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is an impressive 196 mph (315 kph), so nobody could say it is slow. We might also argue that it is not that silent, either, but that is a different matter.
Regardless, the owner of this example made some modifications to the exhaust, but kept the valved system. Thanks to the latter, you can have a vehicle that is a bit (or a bit more, to be honest) louder vehicle just sometimes, while it is being relatively silent the rest of the time
.
While it may seem like a great idea to drive a vehicle with a loud exhaust all the time, prolonged noise exposure, especially to a certain level of noise, could damage your hearing. Moreover, from a comfort standpoint, driving a vehicle that has a loud exhaust might be annoying and tiresome after a couple of hours behind the wheel.
Another impressive aspect about the GT C Roadster is the way its seven-speed AMG Speedshift DCT transmission changes gears. Just watch it go through the gears as the German roadster speeds up towards its top speed, and it is all in the video below.