2016 Dodge Viper GTC Faces Hellcat Redeye-Swapped 2001 Viper in a Straight Line

Dodge no longer makes the Viper, and the world is missing something without its existence, but we have come to terms with that over the last couple of years. Fortunately, there are plenty of people who bought Vipers, and they drive them instead of keeping them locked away. These two examples in the video below are a bit more special than the rest of the crop.
The latest drag race on This vs That involves a 2001 Dodge Viper that received a Hellcat Redeye swap versus a 2016 Viper GTC. The latter is stock as far as its engine and transmission are concerned, but there is a bit of go-faster gas involved with the 8.4-liter V10 that makes it go past 900 horsepower.
While the two vehicles are both Vipers, yet of different generations, you would think that they share many similarities. If we take a closer look, we find that hard to believe, as one has the engine from another Dodge product, while the other is significantly newer, but that does not matter anymore when the lights go green.
Since this series organized by Hoonigan does not involve the conventional Christmas tree setup, but the even-more-old-school solution of a person dropping their hands, it is tough to gauge reaction times and 60-ft. results. There is just one thing that matters here – the first car to pass the finish line.
In stock form, the result of this drag race would have been clear, but with so many modifications done to the older model, it will be interesting to see if It has a shot at a newer one that comes with nitrous.
Regardless, this is the kind of drag racing that is enjoyable to watch, as it involves skill when shifting gear, as well as a different kind of skill to keep things in a straight line with over six hundred horsepower going to the rear axle.
We are not giving away the winner in the text, folks, so go ahead and watch for yourself.
