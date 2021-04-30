4 “King of Jazz” 1930 Duesenberg SJ Comes Out to Showcase Rollston Victoria Body

3 Rare 18-Mile 2019 Ford GT Goes Lightweight to Stand Out in Any Supercar Crowd

2 “Meticulous” Mustang Collection Actually Has a 275-Mile Dodge Hellcat for Grabs

1 1991 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Was Never Molested Because It Traveled Just 192 Miles

More on this:

2015 Ford Mustang GT Still Ready to Celebrate That 50th Anniversary From Scratch

Back in 2014, when the Blue Oval introduced the sixth-generation Mustang (S550) for the 2015 model year, the company marked the pony car's incredible benchmark of reaching the 50th anniversary in style. Ford threw into the collector world a total of 1,964 units of the 50 Years limited edition based on the 2015 Ford Mustang GT coupé. 38 photos



But look closely, and you’ll notice there’s a badge at the rear reading “50 Years” below the GT marking. Or you could scroll through the gallery shots and find those with the 2015 Mustang GT still covered in its wrapper, and it will become obvious we’re dealing with a limited-edition version.



Seemingly just as subtle as the day it left the factory gates, it comes with all the stickers and interior covers as well, which is only logical considering that just 7 miles (11 km) have been counted on the odometer. This is number 1,679 of those 1,964 units and, for the moment, still belongs to “The Meticulous Mustangs and More Collection.”



Alongside a raft of other Mustang family members as well as



It naturally sports the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine under the hood, and the white exterior attire is properly contrasted by the Cashmere and black leather seats. Additional highlights include the 19-inch alloy wheels and the six-speed Select Shift automatic transmission, a $1,195 option at the time.



By the way, on the window sticker, the original price tag of $48,190 is clearly seen, so it’s definitely interesting that Mecum Auctions has an estimate of $45 to $55k. That means this Mustang anniversary special could very well get snatched below that value since we’re dealing with At first glance, this Wimbledon White example seems like any other regular pre-facelift S550 Mustang , the only differentiating factor being the fact that it looks pristine some years (six or seven) since production.But look closely, and you’ll notice there’s a badge at the rear reading “50 Years” below the GT marking. Or you could scroll through the gallery shots and find those with the 2015 Mustang GT still covered in its wrapper, and it will become obvious we’re dealing with a limited-edition version.Seemingly just as subtle as the day it left the factory gates, it comes with all the stickers and interior covers as well, which is only logical considering that just 7 miles (11 km) have been counted on the odometer. This is number 1,679 of those 1,964 units and, for the moment, still belongs to “The Meticulous Mustangs and More Collection.”Alongside a raft of other Mustang family members as well as oddities such as a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with 275 miles (443 km) on the odometer or a spectacularly unrestored and unmolested 1991 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat, it is going under the hammer at the upcoming Original Spring Classic event in Indianapolis, Indiana (May 14th through 22nd).It naturally sports the 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine under the hood, and the white exterior attire is properly contrasted by the Cashmere and black leather seats. Additional highlights include the 19-inch alloy wheels and the six-speed Select Shift automatic transmission, a $1,195 option at the time.By the way, on the window sticker, the original price tag of $48,190 is clearly seen, so it’s definitely interesting that Mecum Auctions has an estimate of $45 to $55k. That means this Mustang anniversary special could very well get snatched below that value since we’re dealing with no reserve bidding

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.