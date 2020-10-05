2014 Jeep JK Packs a Corvette LS3 Heart, $190K of Monster Bruiser Upgrades

A Closer Look at the New M3 And M4 Carbon Fiber Bucket Seats

No matter how you feel about them, Jeeps are the ultimate off-roading machines. Maybe the arrival of the Bronco will change that someday, but for the time being the Jeep remains the king of the unbeaten path.



You get such a feeling by looking at the



In the case of the build we have here, the transformation took over two years, and cost the builders close to $190,000. The off-roader is now selling for a little below that, $180k, will all the extras that make it unique in the world.



First, the engine. The stock powerplant of the JK was swapped for an



Also helping with that are the upgrades made to the body. The SUV now features a custom steel bed, a GenRight front bumper with Warn winch, a full custom roll cage, hidden ARB air compressor, and CB radio. An Atlas 3.0 transfer case allows for independent 4x4 setting front and rear (four-wheel steering is also featured), while custom driveshafts, independent locker front and rear, and King off-road racing shocks ensure a smooth ride.



Despite being made as if to last an outing on Mars, the conversion also has its share of comfort features: Alpine infotainment touchscreen with AM/FM/CD/XM stereo, Bluetooth, a backup camera, LED lighting control and Katskinz leather on the seats.



