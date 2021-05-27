2014 Ford Mustang With "Pype Bombs" and Resonator Delete Almost Sounds Like a V8

Back in its early 2010s heyday, the S197 II Ford Mustang not only looked great but also had a raspy soundtrack coming from under the hood. Well, for the most part, because let’s remember the mighty Modular supercharged or Coyote V8s weren’t the only options for buyers.
Instead, the upgraded fifth-generation Mustang was also offered by the Blue Oval with a couple of V6 mills, such as the 4.0-liter Cologne V6 (for the 2010 model year only) and the smaller 3.7-liter Duratec V6. But, as far as power credentials are concerned, the latter was clearly a better choice, posting some 305 horsepower against the former’s meager rating of 210 hp.
Now, just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the same could be said about what makes people’s ears tickle. Some say that a Mustang is only as mighty as its supercharger whine; others will feel content with a Mustang GT’s Coyote or perhaps go for collector credentials with a Boss 302.
The 2014 Ford Mustang owner seen here in the latest video (embedded below) from the Exhaust Addicts YouTube channel, for whatever reason, went for the third and final alternative: a V6. No reason to feel ashamed with the choice, though perhaps he did think a specific chapter could need a bit of improvement.
That’s probably the whole reason the pony arrived at the shop already sporting an axle-back pype bomb exhaust system and quite ready for an additional resonator delete. The host walks us through the soundtrack of the engine and exhaust in a before and after fashion, even showing an initial high of 105 dB on the sound meter.
That’s not only due to the pype bombs (we take a good look at them at the 1:28 mark) but also because the undercarriage has a high-flow x setup and two and a quarter pipes running all the way back to the axle-back immediately after the two stock convertors and resonators. At the 2:05 mark, we get another peek under the body to check out the aftermath of the delete procedure, and the V6 again tests its mettle by hitting a new high of 110 on the decibel meter.
And that’s not all, because once everything is done, the owner treats the filming crew to one last sound check as the V6-powered Mustang thunders down the road at full throttle, almost sounding like (or perhaps better than) a V8.
