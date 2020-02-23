2013 Ford Focus SE 4-Inch Ford Sync Upgraded to Sony XAV-AX8000 Is CarPlay Joy

The Gruzovikus Self-Driving Freight Tractor Is Almost Too Beautiful for Words

Bringing Apple CarPlay to older car models is technically possible with the right hardware, but as many of you discovered the hard way, buying aftermarket media units most often involves spending several hundreds of dollars.



A redditor did just this and installed the Sony media unit on a 2013 Ford Focus SE, replacing the 4-inch screen that was connected to the



You can see the result in the photo here, and according to his



“The removal process for the Sync radio with the 4 inch screen was super easy and only 3 pieces: the plastic trim with the buttons, the double din sized box with the processor and other hardware, and the little screen itself,” the redditor called chippinganimal says.



“Only thing I'd say was custom was splicing the power, ground and speaker wires from the radio harness to the vehicle harness, and for this radio it was 99% color for color, except for the Amplified antenna power lead. It's easy but time consuming, you just strip all the wires back about a centimeter or half inch and either twist them together and tighten a small orange or blue wirenut on, or solder them.”



Now, here comes the bad news. The whole aftermarket upgrade costs $935 with taxes and shipping, as the kit includes the stereo, the dash kit, the Euro antenna adapter, and the Maestro RR steering wheel control module.



