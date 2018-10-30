autoevolution

2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO Gets Engine Transplant, Turns into Clubsport Track Car

30 Oct 2018, 10:47 UTC ·
One of the most exciting cars on display at the SEMA 2018 show in Las Vegas is by no means a new model, but one that was originally built about six years ago.
For the Sin City event, Nissan Motorsports partnered with MA Motorsports and both went out of their way to create the ultimate Clubsport track car, one that can equally be used as an ongoing parts development platform.

The car is called Project Clubsport 23 and started life as a Nissan 370Z NISMO back in 2012. The two companies decided that for the project the original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter VQ37VHR engine has to come out and a new, 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6, good for 400 hp, must go in.

The engine swap was made while keeping the original 6-speed manual transmission. But for it to function properly in the new configuration, the tuners had to create a new clutch disc, cover and flywheel assembly.

Although no performance figures for the Nissan Project Clubsport 23 were given, the company says an upgraded braking system had to be used to make the car stop in due time. That means using soon-to-be released NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO stainless steel brake lines.

The track stance of the model has been improved as well, with the use of a combination of newly released NISMO front and rear suspension components.

Some modifications to the car’s body had to be made too. NISMO panels were used for the build, with an APR honeycomb carbon fiber splitter, a modified rear bumper for improved airflow, and NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers.

There are no plans for mass producing the Clubsport 23, but Nissan said that, depending on interest level manifested starting with SEMA, a builder’s kit might be created for those willing to upgrade their Z for track use.
