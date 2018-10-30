2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO Gets Engine Transplant, Turns into Clubsport Track Car

One of the most exciting cars on display at the SEMA 2018 show in Las Vegas is by no means a new model, but one that was originally built about six years ago.

10 photos



The car is called Project Clubsport 23 and started life as a



The engine swap was made while keeping the original 6-speed manual transmission. But for it to function properly in the new configuration, the tuners had to create a new clutch disc, cover and flywheel assembly.



Although no performance figures for the Nissan Project Clubsport 23 were given, the company says an upgraded braking system had to be used to make the car stop in due time. That means using soon-to-be released NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO stainless steel brake lines.



The track stance of the model has been improved as well, with the use of a combination of newly released NISMO front and rear suspension components.



Some modifications to the car’s body had to be made too. NISMO panels were used for the build, with an APR honeycomb carbon fiber splitter, a modified rear bumper for improved airflow, and NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers.



