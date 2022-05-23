2012 Chevy Traverse Looks Like It Was Abandoned in Hell, Someone Tries to Save It

Cleaning a vehicle, even on a basic level, is essential to maintaining its value in time. Not only will you get a vehicle that is pleasant to be in, as well as look at, but you will get more money for it when you decide to sell it. The former owner of this 2012 Chevrolet Traverse should have done the same, but has refrained from cleaning the SUV.
It is tough to estimate if the vehicle was cleaned at some point in its life, or if it was never cleaned when you look at the beginning of the video below. We have a few screen grabs in the photo gallery, but we warn you that it might trigger your mysophobia once you see the state this vehicle was in before being cleaned.
Leaving a vehicle in the wild, next to a human settlement, but without any protective measures against mice, will make it a prime target for the next luxury resort for rodents.
As we have observed on other vehicles that have been essentially abandoned in an area by their owners, once mice get inside them, things go south.
Rodents tend to chew the insulation off electrical wires, which seems to attract several species if we think about it. However, if left to their own devices, rodents will also consume carpets, as well as other fabrics that you might have in a vehicle.
Once a vehicle becomes a rat motel, you will need specialized solutions against pests, and we suggest getting a professional to handle it. You do not want to be in a confined space with a creature that is frightened, and that is all that you need to know. Just clean your car before storing it, and consider placing a few deterrents against rodents to prevent these kinds of things.
Now, the 2012 Chevy Traverse seen in the video had a reasonable amount of miles on the clock, and it was acquired by its current owner at a rather low price. The detailing specialists noted that it was so low that they might have sent the car to the crusher and not regret it from a financial perspective.
If you have faith that some people can save cars, this video is for you. Thankfully, germs or scents do not pass through YouTube, so we are all safe from this abandoned Chevrolet Traverse ass it hopes to get a new lease on life.
