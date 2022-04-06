2010 Dodge Viper Fetches $202,000 at Auction, It Won't Ever Be Driven

There appears to be no end in sight for the used car market, even though hopes for some corrections appeared at the beginning of 2022. This 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 is proof that when a car is good, many will fight to own it. After all, let’s admit this is proper American heritage.
If you played video games that had proper, real-life cars in them, then you surely met or virtually drove the Viper at some point. I will never forget the white and blue stripes paint scheme. It’s stamped on my memory. But looking at this apple-like color called Viper Snakeskin Green Pearl… I might reconsider my preferences!
The car in question sold for $202,000 after an intense bidding competition. A lot of people wanted it. That’s why it got away for such a high price. Another important factor here is the mileage. The odometer shows just eight miles – for a decade of existence! No, it wasn’t involved in an accident. This car is in pristine condition, and it may very well be the definition of this categorization. It even has the factory wheels on it!
The Viper SRT-10 has an 8.4-liter V10 under the hood and a manual transmission that’s trying its best to keep the 600 HP under management. Notorious for being tail-happy because of the rear-wheel-drive architecture, the impressive and powerful roadster was offered at no reserve by a dealership. That’s why the pictures show it wrapped like it just got out of a container and is ready to meet its new owner.
The 2010 Dodge Viper had an original cost of almost $100,000 and will now spend its life in a museum. That’s why we’ve said it won’t ever be driven. The buyer spent all this cash just to have the car exposed in a location in Florida called the American Muscle Car Museum. You should visit them! The team behind these acquisitions is doing it to share the love for cars with others. They’re trying to preserve a lot of American automotive prowess.
Other cars won on BaT by the happy bidder are 2007 GMC Sierra Duramax, 1990 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible 7-Up, 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3ZR, 2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR, 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Coupe VOI.9 Edition, 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82, 2009 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe, and, surprisingly, a 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort.
