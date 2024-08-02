2010 Chevy Camaro Owner Sends His Car Back to the Shop That Upgraded It 14 Year Ago

The owner of this 2010 Chevrolet Camaro took it to a tuning shop the moment he got it delivered. He wanted more from the V8 engine under the hood of his muscle car. Fourteen years later, he sends it back to the shop.
Willy Johnson from Kansas brought in his 2010 Chevy Camaro. When he got it delivered, he took it straight to Late Model Racecraft for a power boost. Fourteen years ago, the LMR team fitted what they called at the time their "Twisted Slayer Package" to the then-new Camaro.
The model gives some serious Bumblebee vibes, even though it is orange, not yellow, over a black leather interior. The orange gearshift knob matches the exterior paintwork. This time, however, it is Late Model Racecraft that transforms it not into a robot but into a more reliable car.
They have had this Camaro in their shop before. Fourteen years later after the upgrade, the owner wants LMR to take a look at his car, make sure everything is working properly, and fix what needs to be fixed. The 14-year-old muscle car has only 26,000 miles (41,843 kilometers) on the clock, and everything on it seems as good as new.
It is powered by the 376-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) LS3 V8 engine, which is good for 426 horsepower (432 metric horsepower) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton meters) of torque. A six-speed manual transmission puts the power down through the rear wheels. But that was when it rolled off the production line.
New injectors and a new air filter found room under the hood, but they kept the cold air intake. They also checked the transmission and put in a new clutch.
Mr. Johnson didn't need a 1,000-horsepower machinery. He was fine with anything between 600 and 700 horsepower and wanted the Camaro to be reliable on 93 octane. There is definitely room for more, so when the owner feels the need for it, he can always send the car in for an upgrade to 850 or even 1,000 horsepower.
For the moment, Mr. Johnson uses it as a weekend toy, and the mileage confirms it. It pulls like a muscle car should, it is as fun as a three-pedal sports car should be, and the exhaust brings all the drama of the supercharged V8, as the short-shifting early morning can wake up the entire town, let alone the neighborhood.
It is the reliable car that the owner wanted to have, but Stephen from LMR says he should put some tires with a better grip at the back, because "the second gear is pretty crazy."
The model gives some serious Bumblebee vibes, even though it is orange, not yellow, over a black leather interior. The orange gearshift knob matches the exterior paintwork. This time, however, it is Late Model Racecraft that transforms it not into a robot but into a more reliable car.
They have had this Camaro in their shop before. Fourteen years later after the upgrade, the owner wants LMR to take a look at his car, make sure everything is working properly, and fix what needs to be fixed. The 14-year-old muscle car has only 26,000 miles (41,843 kilometers) on the clock, and everything on it seems as good as new.
It is powered by the 376-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) LS3 V8 engine, which is good for 426 horsepower (432 metric horsepower) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton meters) of torque. A six-speed manual transmission puts the power down through the rear wheels. But that was when it rolled off the production line.
Popping the hood reveals the TVS 2300 supercharger assisting the V8. To make sure the powertrain works as it should, the LMR team put in a new short block, new pistons, and new rods, and made sure the cylinder heads had no issues.
New injectors and a new air filter found room under the hood, but they kept the cold air intake. They also checked the transmission and put in a new clutch.
Mr. Johnson didn't need a 1,000-horsepower machinery. He was fine with anything between 600 and 700 horsepower and wanted the Camaro to be reliable on 93 octane. There is definitely room for more, so when the owner feels the need for it, he can always send the car in for an upgrade to 850 or even 1,000 horsepower.
For the moment, Mr. Johnson uses it as a weekend toy, and the mileage confirms it. It pulls like a muscle car should, it is as fun as a three-pedal sports car should be, and the exhaust brings all the drama of the supercharged V8, as the short-shifting early morning can wake up the entire town, let alone the neighborhood.
It is the reliable car that the owner wanted to have, but Stephen from LMR says he should put some tires with a better grip at the back, because "the second gear is pretty crazy."