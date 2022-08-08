2009 Double-Decker Bus Became a Two-Story House on Wheels for a Family of Eight

Dane and Deena discovered that the time they spent with their kids at home was not enough. Their jobs and lifestyle only allowed them to be together for only two hours a day. So they ditched the city life and started to look into what it means to live full-time on the road.
They found a solution pretty quick that could satisfy their needs, allowing them to travel together and enjoy the freedom and spontaneity that comes with the nomadic lifestyle: a 2009 Van Hool TD925 double-decker bus! The vehicle measures 45 ft (13.7 meters) in length, and it’s just over 13-ft-tall (3.9-meter-tall), offering enough room for mom, dad, and their six kids.
The two renovated the bus and turned it into their ideal two-story home on wheels. The cockpit area is pretty spacious, and it also serves as an office for the Dane. That’s where he keeps his computer and most of the equipment that he uses. A few steps ahead is a kitchen, which has a big fridge on one side and a freezer on the other. There’s a spacious butcher block countertop, several cabinets and drawers for storage, a large sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, and an oven.
On the first level of the bus, towards the rear, is one of the bathrooms. Yes, you’ve read that right. The rig has two bathrooms, which are separated from the shower. And if you’re wondering where that is, well, it is positioned right between the two levels of the bus. The shower has a log cabin vibe, and it’s pretty spacious, offering enough wiggle room.
Upstairs is a washer and dryer combo unit and a small area designed for laundry. A few steps ahead are the kids’ bedrooms. They all have their own bunk, which is personalized to match their style and needs. Further down the hallway is the second bathroom. Compared to the downstairs one, this area is a little bit smaller, but it does the job.
Then there’s the master bedroom, which includes a king-size bed that folds down whenever the kids want to have more room to play. From the bedroom area, the family can access the rooftop deck, which features a sturdy railing that the children use to put up their hammocks. They also do movie nights up there and enjoy the stunning views wherever they stop. You’ll notice that the bus has four 355-watt solar panels as well. They come in handy when the family wants to live off the grid.
Recently, the Eyerly family gave the folks from Tiny Home Tours a detailed tour of their double-decker bus conversion. Check out the clip attached below to find out more about them and their incredible two-story home on wheels!
