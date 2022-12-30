2008 Honda CBR600RR Super Bike With Race-Winning Pedigree Gets Detailed

Detailing a motorcycle is a different task than it is for a vehicle, and the equation changes most of its parameters once again when we are focusing on a race-winning bike that has autographs on it and is meant to be collectible in the hands of its new owner. What do you do then? You can store it as is, with the dirt from the last race it entered, as if time had stopped at once. The alternative involves a professional detailer.
While some race-winning machines can be stored right away, complete with their battle scars, like the prototypes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, others get to be used in other events after they get raced. Well, storing a race-winning bike after it just won the race is one thing, but storing the same bike without cleaning it after it had entered several other events? Not so much, if you ask us.
This 2008 Honda CBR600RR has a story to its name, as it is a Formula Extreme Super Bike that was raced in the U.S., and it had done so with success. The example seen in the video is chassis 00001, and it won nine out of 14 races it entered, which is impressive for any racing machine, regardless of how many wheels it has. Just four of these were built, mind you, so it is also special in that regard.
If the rarity of the bike was not enough, as well as its pedigree, it also has the signature of its engine builder on it, as well as the rider who took it 'round the track for each of its nine wins in 2008. It is no small feat, mind you, and all those autographs were done with a black sharpie, and no lacquer was sprayed on top of them.
In other words, attempting to wash the autographs is too risky, and the bike will need professional attention to be clean enough to be an exhibit. Fortunately, Larry Kosilla is doing the detailing on this bike, and we get to learn more from his experience in dealing with problems like these.
For a professional, these difficulty-enhancing conditions are not seen as concerns at all, but as opportunities to express their skill and expertise, as well as to teach others the correct way of doing things. It does not come cheap, but skilled labor is the only option when you want something done correctly.
The same applies to cleaning a race-winning motorcycle that has old grime on it, including sand, dirt, bits of tire, and grease. If you really want to make it stand out in an exhibit, or at least not look unattended for, which may be worse, this is the way to go.
Its owner is passionate about machines of all kinds, which is why he also owns vintage cars, not just racing bikes. All those vehicles have not just an owner in common, but someone who takes care of them to preserve them for future generations. Some may be considered works of art, and this race-winning Honda might be one of those someday.
Please take note of the fact that not all motorcycles are created equal, as some tend to include more chromed parts, while others only have plastic and metal, and some even include carbon fiber in the mix.
Each of those elements needs to be cared for in a specific manner, otherwise, you are going to give yourself a hard time in the long run. So, watch and learn as Larry not only does his magic, but also explains the steps of his dance.
