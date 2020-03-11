2008 Bugatti Veyron to Drag Race Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Aircraft

Perseverance Is the Name of NASA’s New Mars Rover

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a number of drag races between cars and airplanes. Depending on what was expected from them, each one was different in some respect than the others. But the one currently in the works for the Luke Days 2020 Airshow in Glendale, Arizona is like nothing you’ve seen before. 4 photos



The F-35 will be piloted by Major Justin “Fuego” Miller. He will have to accelerate to climb speed (400 knots, or 460 mph), pull the plane straight up into the sky, make a high-G turn at 8,000 feet and then head back to the finish line.



At the same time, the Veyron, driven by Barrett-Jackson’s own Craig Jackson, will race down the runway and then back again to the start line (the organizers do not mention the distance the Bugatti will have to race before heading back). The first machine to be back where it all started will be declared the winner.



You might be inclined to say the airplane has a lot more on its plate than the supercar. But before you do that, you must take into account the bird is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 with afterburner that develops 43,000 pounds of thrust and can push the plane to speeds of 1,227 mph (1975 kph).



On the other hand, the Bugatti relies only on a W16 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged engine that develops 1,001 hp. Despite a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 2.5 seconds, the top speed is of just 250 mph (402 kph).



“Racing the Veyron against Major Miller and his F-35A Lightning will be a thrill of a lifetime,” said in a statement Craig Jackson, CEO of



