2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Morphed into a 1958 Power Wagon, Now Selling for $200K

The Dogde Power Wagon was one of the motorized workhorses that helped America get back on track after the challenging and costly war years. Introduced in 1945 as a derivation of the highly successful, military WC series, it was kept in production until 1980, but it is still around today as a Ram model.
It is the old Power Wagons though that still capture the imagination of custom builders across the nation, and we’ve seen our share of interesting projects based on it this year. But the one we have here seems to top them all off.
That’s because this is not exactly a Power Wagon, in the sense that about half of it – the half not visible to the naked eye – does not belong to this particular truck. We’re talking about the truck’s’ chassis, which comes from a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500, and was shortened and otherwise modified to accommodate the body of a 1958 Power Wagon.
The truck's body and its original chassis had been deployed at a naval base, where it served as a fire truck decades ago. Then it was parked for about 50 years, and brought back to life in the form of this thing here.
Somehow, the people behind this – we’re told it was made “by an experienced professional rod builder and a retired NASCAR fabricator” made the two vehicles fit together just nicely, wrapped the whole thing in Sage Green over a light green leather interior, and here it is.
Oh, and there’s one more important aspect to the whole thing: the 5.7-liter HEMI hidden under the hood tied to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
The vehicle is listed for sale on Harwood Motors, and the asking price is $199,900. That's more than what these things go for on average, but then again this is no average truck, as you can clearly see in the photo gallery.
