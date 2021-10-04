2006 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG POV Drive: Only Milk and Juice Come in 2 Liters

The significant advancements in powertrain development and electrification have given birth to all sorts of crazy rides these past few years. However, as jaw-dropping as they may be, they still pale in comparison to the older models, like this 2006 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG.
Made in an era when the Affalterbach brand had yet to be fully integrated into Mercedes, it hides a massive engine, compared to today’s units. Well, hides is a relative term, because anyone who knows a thing or two about cars can tell you all about it, and would likely remember everything, save for the displacement probably, which wasn’t 6.3 but 6.2 liters.
The 6,208 cc M156 V8, which had a premature wear issue, was shared with the glorious SLS supercar, among others, and in the E 63 AMG W211, it was good for 507 hp (514 ps / 378 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque and for 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds. It was hooked up to a seven-speed automatic transmission and could give bystanders tinnitus under heavy revs, not to mention that it could chew up the rear tires in no time.
Mercedes retained the mill in the W212 E 63 AMG too, bumping the output and torque to 518 hp (525 ps / 386 kW). The later S, which used a 5.5-liter V8, with 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), dropped the sprint time to 3.6 seconds. The W213 came with the ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, albeit with even more power: 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
It’s okay to have a soft spot for the modern AMG E 63, because we have it too, but then again, one cannot simply ignore the W211, and if you are like us, then this video will probably make you search the used car market for that perfect example.
