2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Gets Bolt-Ons to Be Supercar Killer, You Can Win It

Every once in a while, car enthusiasts wonder what their next project car will be. For some, it will be their first project car, while others are looking for something with less hassle, and just more bang-for-buck. The least hassle version involves finding a car with great aftermarket support, but also with substantial power figures from the factory – if that is your goal.
Mind you, getting bolt-on modifications for a vehicle might not always bring the highest possible horsepower figures, but it will be a recipe that you can repeat if any of the parts break down.
If this project we are writing about involves custom parts across the board, not only would the budget go through the roof, but it will also mean that any broken part needs to be made from scratch again.
With bolt-on modifications, you can either undo most if not all of them over the course of a couple of intense hours of work, or you can just change or upgrade some parts as you go along. It is easier than trying to fit parts from other cars to your vehicle or developing custom solutions.
The folks over at Hoonigan addressed the issue we described in the first paragraph, and they kept reaching the same conclusion – a Corvette is the way. Since the C8 is nothing close to what you might call a budget build, and the C7 is not that cheap, they needed to find an alternative.
The market for C5 Corvettes is tough to crack in an affordable manner, but the C6 generation is currently in the best position for those looking to buy one. To start the project from the best possible position, they found a C6 Z06 Corvette, which comes with a 7.0-liter LS7 V8 from the factory.
With the help of two specialists from Throtl, the team decided to build a “budget” supercar killer. The result will not be a supercar, mind you, but to have something capable of facing a supercar on a track without being left in the dust by a mile. The best part about the build? The vehicle will be given away in a raffle.
