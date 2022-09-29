2005 Ford Excursion Sells for $51,000, but Nobody's Suspicious Now

A 2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Power Stroke 4×4 with approximately 24,000 mi (38,624 km) on the odometer sold for $51,000. Back in February, a similar SUV (or truck, if you prefer) sold for $16,500 more and people launched all kinds of accusations. Now it did not happen.
This 17-year-old Ford Excursion found itself a new owner after an exciting bidding action. The first offer was pretty low sitting at just $8,778. But after 28 bids, a winner emerged. They decided the SUV is worth $51,000.
Even though the SUV’s engine is known to be problematic, and the used car market is showing signs of cooling off, in this case, nobody was confused about the final selling price. Au contraire, some auction watchers anticipated that this would end up going for at least $60,000. There was even enthusiasm among those that followed up with the auction on Bring a Trailer.
Things have changed since February when a 2000 Ford Excursion sale made a lot of gearheads contemplate how others choose to spend their hard-earned cash.
Coming back to the star of this story, you must know it is not a barn find or a rare unicorn. The Ford sports a couple of useful, interesting features and comes from a time when the Dearborn-based manufacturer was getting ready to bring the curtains down on the Excursion. The fact that it doesn’t have a lot of previous driving history also helps.
The vehicle sports a six-liter turbodiesel V8 that’s capable of delivering 325 HP (330 PS) and 560 lb-ft (759 Nm) of torque. This unthinkable-in-today’s-world power unit is connected to a five-speed automatic transmission and, as expected, power is sent to all the wheels. The dual-range transfer case is present. It makes sure the driver can switch to low-range gearing for better traction when needed. After all, the Excursion is a proper four-wheel-drive SUV, not an all-wheel-drive one.
The vehicle is finished in white and its lower cladding and bumpers are beige. So, we’re looking at a discreet two-tone paint job that’s now reserved for high-end, expensive vehicles or crossovers that look to minimize their silhouette. A seven-seater this big needs good stopping power, so the five-spoke rims hide disc brakes.
The Ford Excursion is a well-equipped SUV and thanks to its exclusive Eddie Bauer trim we find a two-tone interior, cruise control, woodgrain inserts, power-adjustable and heated seats, a six-disc CD player, and adjustable pedals.
It looks like while others are trying to get their hands on the latest and greatest models available, some Americans are looking out for vehicles that withstood the test of time.
At the end of the day, we must remember one thing – a used vehicle is as valuable as the person buying it thinks it is. There’s no other way around it.
