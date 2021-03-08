2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder Going for Nearly the Price of a Brand-New Mazda MX-5

The Toyota MR2 is no longer among us to be relevant in any way. Had it still been made by the world’s leading carmaker, it would have probably had a tough time fighting off Mazda’s MX-5, a long time ago recognized as the world’s best-selling car in its segment.
The Miata is still up and running, being sold by Mazda for a starting price that will keep it competitive for as long as it will be in production probably. $26,830 is where the fun begins, with the Sport variant, but it can go well into the $40,000s range for the Grand Touring once you’ve added some of the available options.
At least for some, it means owning the new MX-5 of their dreams might prove to be quite an expensive experience. So, if one doesn't mind driving something that is not a Mazda, comes with close to 43,000 miles (69,000 km) of use but generally plays in the right segment, then the MR2 might be as good of a choice as any.
The MR2 was Toyota’s take at a two-seat, mid-engined sports car. It was made from 1984 to 2007 and created an impression back in its day both on the roads and on the tracks. But, like many others in the industry, it then sank into relative oblivion and so far failed to turn into a full-blown collectible.
That doesn't stop people from selling MR2s left and right and trying to get the highest amount of money possible for them. This one is going for $24,900, which is close to the new Miata’s starting price and well above the value of a concours condition one, as estimated by Hagerty ($18,900).
The bold asking price probably comes from the fact this MR2 is “original and unblemished in all respects” and still packs the original hardware, down to the 1.8-liter engine linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.
You can find this midship Toyota on Motorcar Classics.
