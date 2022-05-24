2004 Ducati 999S Displays 16K Miles on the Odometer, Has Tons of Aftermarket Add-Ons

Those vertically stacked headlights did raise some eyebrows back in the day, but they’ve really grown on us over the years.
Underneath its streamlined fairings, the 2004 MY Ducati 999S hides a fuel-injected 998cc L-twin power source with dual belt-driven cams, eight desmodromic valves and Weber-Marelli EFI hardware. Featuring a compression ratio of 11.4:1, the liquid-cooled engine is good for up to 136 beastly stallions at around 9,750 revs per minute.
Lower down the rpm range, a sizeable torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be fed to the bike’s six-speed transmission, which is accompanied by a hydraulic dry multi-plate clutch. Upon reaching the rear chain-driven alloy hoop, the oomph can propel Ducati’s spartan to a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
To accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph), the 999S will require a mere 2.9 tarmac-splintering seconds. In the suspension sector, one may find 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber with progressive linkage, all of which come from Ohlins’ inventory.
Stopping power is the product of high-end Brembo calipers biting on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors up front and a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) unit at the rear. Bologna’s speed demon has a dry weight of 439 pounds (199 kg), and its wheelbase measures 55.9 inches (1,420 mm).
The specimen shown above carries an abundance of snazzy aftermarket parts, such as adjustable CNC-machined foot pegs, a carbon fiber rear fender and Termignoni exhaust pipework. Up in the cockpit area, we spot a tinted windshield from Zero Gravity, as well as foam grips and a SpeedyMoto top clamp.
Finally, the wheels are embraced by fresh Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires showing 2018 and 2019 date codes. This majestic 999S is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until May 26 to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! For the time being, you’d need about six grand in order to best the top bidder, who is prepared to spend $5,600.
Lower down the rpm range, a sizeable torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be fed to the bike’s six-speed transmission, which is accompanied by a hydraulic dry multi-plate clutch. Upon reaching the rear chain-driven alloy hoop, the oomph can propel Ducati’s spartan to a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
To accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph), the 999S will require a mere 2.9 tarmac-splintering seconds. In the suspension sector, one may find 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber with progressive linkage, all of which come from Ohlins’ inventory.
Stopping power is the product of high-end Brembo calipers biting on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors up front and a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) unit at the rear. Bologna’s speed demon has a dry weight of 439 pounds (199 kg), and its wheelbase measures 55.9 inches (1,420 mm).
The specimen shown above carries an abundance of snazzy aftermarket parts, such as adjustable CNC-machined foot pegs, a carbon fiber rear fender and Termignoni exhaust pipework. Up in the cockpit area, we spot a tinted windshield from Zero Gravity, as well as foam grips and a SpeedyMoto top clamp.
Finally, the wheels are embraced by fresh Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires showing 2018 and 2019 date codes. This majestic 999S is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until May 26 to make an offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! For the time being, you’d need about six grand in order to best the top bidder, who is prepared to spend $5,600.