2004 Ducati 999S Displays 16K Miles on the Odometer, Has Tons of Aftermarket Add-Ons

More on this:

1 148-Mile 2003 Mercury Marauder Is Up for Grabs, It's Done Very Little Marauding

2 1993 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar Is Aching to Put Its Continental TKC 80 Tires to Good Use

3 1954 Hudson Hornet With Rebuilt Twin H-Power Mill Is a Fabulous Step-Down Classic

4 The World Is on Fire, You Might Need This 1986 Ford C8000 Fire Truck

5 Original-Owner 2002 Ducati MH900e Makes Its Way to Auction, Mileage Is Unknown