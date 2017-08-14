2004 Audi A8 D3 Gets Radi8 Wheels and Carbon Interior, Looks Stunning

The Germans have some expensive sedans that every wannabe Russian oligarch wants to import. However, some crazy folks value the so-called young timers, like this 2004 Audi A8.

19 photos



By the look of things, this particular A8 is fitted with the 4.2-liter engine. It's not a twin-turbo monster, just a simple V8 that produced 335 horsepower. But it sounds pretty good, and it comes with quattro, so what more could you want?



How about some custom wheels?



We can see why. Two concentrical sprocket-like sets of spokes make it look like a meat grinder. But because all the edges are nice and thick, there's a strong retro hint to the design.



Air suspension is obviously part of the transformation. As you can see in these interesting photos we got from



Everything has a carbon fiber makeover in black and red - steering wheel, dashboard and the center console. We're not sure if it's real carbon or a water transfer, but it looks very good. New leather can also be seen on the upgraded steering wheel and by the sides of the center console.



The German company Kreutzmann Carbonmanufaktur that put everything together will be on our radar for a while. If you know a guy with an old Audi A8 D3, tell him about the carbon hood as weel. This lovely beast used to be the pinnacle of Audi luxury and design. But that was way back in 2004, when Snoop Dogg came out with Drop It Like It's Hot. On second thought, that was a very good year.By the look of things, this particular A8 is fitted with the 4.2-liter engine. It's not a twin-turbo monster, just a simple V8 that produced 335 horsepower. But it sounds pretty good, and it comes with quattro, so what more could you want?How about some custom wheels? Radi8 is an American alloy specialist that seems to specialize in crazy designs which are extremely popular with the Worthersee crowd. The ones on the A8 are called R8T12, but their official nickname is "The Turbine Butcher."We can see why. Two concentrical sprocket-like sets of spokes make it look like a meat grinder. But because all the edges are nice and thick, there's a strong retro hint to the design.Air suspension is obviously part of the transformation. As you can see in these interesting photos we got from Air and Statics , the A8 is riding pretty close to the ground. But we'd like to focus on the interior instead.Everything has a carbon fiber makeover in black and red - steering wheel, dashboard and the center console. We're not sure if it's real carbon or a water transfer, but it looks very good. New leather can also be seen on the upgraded steering wheel and by the sides of the center console.The German company Kreutzmann Carbonmanufaktur that put everything together will be on our radar for a while. If you know a guy with an old Audi A8 D3, tell him about the carbon hood as weel.