2004 Acura NSX-T Manual Shows Fewer Than 22k Miles, Should Pull Big Money

Remember how much criticism the first-gen Acura NSX received when it was facelifted with regular headlights? The joke’s on the naysayers based on the current bid of this low-mileage car that sports the manual gearbox.
Chassis number JH4NA21644T000118 is a 2004 model with a squeaky-clean history report and 21,557 miles (34,693 kilometers) on the clock. Currently located in Alabama, the car is offered with manufacturer’s literature, partial records, a few spare components, as well as a clean title.
With five days remaining on the ticker, the V6-engined sports car is going for $105,000 after six bids. To whom it may concern, the base price in 2004 was $89,000 or $136,215 adjusted for inflation. Given the vehicle’s condition, there is room for increasingly larger bids. The most expensive NSX sold on Bring a Trailer is a Zanardi Edition that went for $277,017.
Turning out attention back to JH4NA21644T000118, the mid-engined thriller is flexing the 3.2-liter C32B V6 that features an aftermarket air intake. Serviced three months ago, the free-breathing powerplant has been treated to fresh oil and antifreeze, replacement drive belts, coolant hoses, spark plugs, a new water pump, new timing belt, and a valve adjustment.
A transaxle and a limited-slip differential channel most of the 290 crankshaft horsepower to the rear wheels, namely 17-inch forged wheels mounted in 255/40 rubber boots from Yokohama. Up front, you’ll find 215/40 tires.
The seller notes the steering rack was rebuilt in February 2022, the month when the seat bolsters were redyed. Earlier still, back in July 2021, the capacitors for the stereo and amplifiers were replaced for extra peace of mind. Laser straight on the outside and very presentable on the inside, the NSX-T in the featured clips also rocks Bose audio and a six-disc changer.
Finished in Silverstone Metallic, also known as NH-630M, the tip-top NA2 before your eyes had its rear bumper cover refinished in April 2022. Of course, the winning bidder will be presented with records of the repair.
