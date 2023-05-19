2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Could Be Your Dream Entry Into the Gated Realm

Supercars featuring gated manual transmissions are a thing of the past, but if you're not afraid of buying a used one, tons of them are listed for grabs on the second-hand market at any given moment.
Made in 2003, in the model's second year of assembly, the pictured Lamborghini Murcielago comes with a gated six-speed manual transmission. The gearbox is the icing on the cake for any petrolhead, and a sonorous V12 backs it up. The naturally aspirated engine placed in the middle has a 6.2-liter displacement, which was then increased to 6.5 liters in the facelifted iteration.
In today's car world, having 580 ps (572 hp/427 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque available at a hard push of the right pedal is not as exciting as it used to be two decades ago. But while the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance may be far more potent than this Murci, the truth is that nothing that doesn't sit in the exotic class can give you the same thrills. If this is what you're after, you know you need a supercar in your life.
Looking showroom fresh, this Lamborghini Murcielago has a Grigio Antares exterior paint finish, and it rides on Hercules wheels. It combines black and beige leather in the cabin that has aged perfectly, and because it doesn't sport ginormous screens, it is even more appealing, this writer thinks. The driver-centric interior offers what can be described today as essential functions, and there is no wear and tear as far as we can see, despite the roughly 11,000 miles (17,700 km) displayed on the odometer.
All versions of the Murcielago came with an all-wheel drive system, just like its successor, the mighty Aventador. As a reminder, production of the Aventador ceased last year, with the final Ultimae rolling off the line at Sant'Agata Bolognese. Since then, Lamborghini introduced the Revuelto, which was not named after a bull. However, it is one serious contender in the segment, with a naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors. The total output is 1,015 ps (1,001 hp/747 kW), making it as powerful as the first Bugatti Veyron. It needs only two and a half seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), and its top speed exceeds the 350 kph (217 mph) mark.
Back to the pictured Lamborghini Murcielago, it is advertised by GarageKeptMotors, and the listing reveals a ‘pending sale' where the price is usually found. Nonetheless, it will probably change hands for well over $300,000. The best copies of the modern classic are typically worth around half a million dollars, but how much would you spend on this one, given the glorious gated manual transmission and perfect looks inside and out?
In today's car world, having 580 ps (572 hp/427 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque available at a hard push of the right pedal is not as exciting as it used to be two decades ago. But while the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance may be far more potent than this Murci, the truth is that nothing that doesn't sit in the exotic class can give you the same thrills. If this is what you're after, you know you need a supercar in your life.
Looking showroom fresh, this Lamborghini Murcielago has a Grigio Antares exterior paint finish, and it rides on Hercules wheels. It combines black and beige leather in the cabin that has aged perfectly, and because it doesn't sport ginormous screens, it is even more appealing, this writer thinks. The driver-centric interior offers what can be described today as essential functions, and there is no wear and tear as far as we can see, despite the roughly 11,000 miles (17,700 km) displayed on the odometer.
All versions of the Murcielago came with an all-wheel drive system, just like its successor, the mighty Aventador. As a reminder, production of the Aventador ceased last year, with the final Ultimae rolling off the line at Sant'Agata Bolognese. Since then, Lamborghini introduced the Revuelto, which was not named after a bull. However, it is one serious contender in the segment, with a naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors. The total output is 1,015 ps (1,001 hp/747 kW), making it as powerful as the first Bugatti Veyron. It needs only two and a half seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), and its top speed exceeds the 350 kph (217 mph) mark.
Back to the pictured Lamborghini Murcielago, it is advertised by GarageKeptMotors, and the listing reveals a ‘pending sale' where the price is usually found. Nonetheless, it will probably change hands for well over $300,000. The best copies of the modern classic are typically worth around half a million dollars, but how much would you spend on this one, given the glorious gated manual transmission and perfect looks inside and out?