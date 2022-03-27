2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES: The Official Car of Cup Noodles and Student Loan Debt

The price of absolutely everything is going up these days. Be it food, gasoline. You name it. But despite what people might tell you, one of your big monthly expenses doesn't have to be your car. Despite what you think, Cash For Clunkers didn't get rid of every single good deal.
Instead of replacing your morning breakfast cereal with a bowl of unflavored ice water and calling it "struggle puffs," why not buy this 2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES? Once lauded as Mitsubishi's attempt at a Toyota Camry competitor, it feels like ages since the moniker was relevant. The name left the U.S. domestic market all the way back in 2012, after all.
But when your landlord is a tyrant who won't hesitate to throw you out after being .000002 seconds late on your rent payment, just about anything will do. Sporting 92,221 miles on the odometer, it's a nice change of pace to see a sub $1000 passenger car without high triple-digit mileage on the clock.
Under the hood of this temporarily disadvantaged Evo 8 is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that was never all that well-received compared to the inline-fours and V6s often found in Camrys. Still, the 26 miles per gallon fuel economy on the highway is at least better than some of the used SUVs and trucks you often find at this price point.
Trust us, when your student loan lender cold calls you at eight in the morning demanding your payment for the month, you don't want to be bothered by trivial things like paying for an interior detail. Happily, unlike some other really cheap used cars, the interior in this Galant is surprisingly tidy.
The listing does state there is a mild overheating issue with this engine, but let's be real, a bottle of radiator repair liquid is the poor man's fix for such a problem. With a check for $988 made out to Cobalt Cals of Doraville, Georgia, you could have this Galant for less than some Americans' monthly payments on their student loan payments.
