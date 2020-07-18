The Ebiq Is a Bike Concept Worthy of an Actual Build. Thin, Sleek and Modern

2001-into-2021 Chevy Monte Carlo Is a Strange Modernized Coupe

Monte Carlo is a really expensive place where all the richest people in Europe mingle. Also, it's the name of a strange Chevy coupe that you probably forgot about. 4 photos



However, YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey thought the 2001 Monte Carlo looked interesting enough to be resurrected as a modern machine. And so he set about working on the imperfection from two decades ago to bring us a modern, 2021 model year version.



The Monte Carlo of that era was a two-door based on the Impala. It's not like the Camaro from that era, the "Catfish", was that well-received either. However, the Monty just resembled a blob of melted cheese with not enough performance credentials to back itself up.



We think that most of these blobs from the early 2000s have been forgotten, and they all shared the unfortunate cab-forward look.



In our opinion, the artist failed in making the Monte Carlo into a car that feels contemporary, which is pretty unusual. The rendering just looks like somebody modified that particular Chevy, adding bigger wheels and a better bumper. But no amount of finessing can turn melted cheese into a gourmet meal. The only upside is a nice frame around the rear, with the taillights pushed out to the sides. It looks like a modern take on the Kammback shape.



Want specs for the cheese blob? Of course. This is a sixth-generation car that came with a 3.4-liter V6 making 180 hp as standard. The one in the photos (being rendered) is an SS model that made a whopping 200 hp from a 3.8-liter V6.



They did have a supercharged version too with 240 hp, but the most impressive model was a 300 hp 5.3-liter V8. Yeah, that's a transverse V8 in a front-wheel-drive car.



