2001 Ducati 748 With Unknown Mileage Is a Bit of a Frankenstein Ordeal

It may not be the prettiest 748 out there, but it certainly is one of the most affordable.
This article’s photo gallery reveals a 2001 MY Ducati 748 that’s been fitted with a myriad of aftermarket components under previous ownership. Among these items, one may find a carbon fiber lower fairing, dual Termignoni exhaust mufflers and a Power Commander III auxiliary control unit from Dynojet.
Moreover, the Duc’s original tail section was replaced with a single-seater substitute resembling that of its racier 748R cousin. As if the 748 didn’t already look and sound tasty enough, an open clutch cover has also been installed to dial the thrills all the way up to eleven. Lastly, the bike received new timing belts and motor oil back in December, and its wheels sport Pirelli Angel tires with 2016 date codes.
Drawing power from a liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin spartan with four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.5:1, Ducati’s showstopper is able to summon up to 97 horses at 11,000 rpm. In the vicinity of 9,000 revs, the fuel-injected mill can deliver 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twisting force to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel through a drive chain.
On its way to a savage top speed of 150 mph (241 kph), the Italian fiend will run past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 11.8 tarmac-splitting seconds. When its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank is devoid of any fossil soup, Bologna’s predator will tip the scales at 432 pounds (196 kg). Last but not least, a premium Showa suspension setup and sturdy Brembo brakes round everything out at both ends.
Even though a 748 would normally cost you a pretty penny, this specimen’s unknown mileage and Frankenstein-esque bodywork reduce its value to budget-friendly levels. Thus, it can be snatched in exchange for 3,500 bucks on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until tomorrow evening (April 1).
