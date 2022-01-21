2000 Suzuki TL1000R Has Yoshimura Pipes and Michelin Tires With Fresh Date Codes

The bike you’re seeing here is truly stunning, but we’ve got reasons to believe that it’d look even better in your driveway.
Browsing through the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions will reveal a 2000 MY Suzuki TL1000R that’s been ridden for less than 17k miles (27,000 km). This sexy beast carries Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires with 2021 date codes, as well as a tasty selection of aftermarket accessories fitted by the current owner.
Up front, we find a Zero Gravity windshield, flush-mounted turn signals, and adjustable control levers, while a shiny Yoshimura RS-3 exhaust can be spotted at the rear end. As for its powertrain specifications, the TL1000R is brought to life by a brutal 996cc V-twin leviathan that’s paired with a six-speed transmission.
The liquid-cooled mill packs an electronic fuel injection setup, four valves per cylinder, and a beefy 11.7:1 compression ratio. When the tachometer shows 9,500 revs, this unforgiving predator will go about producing 135 feral ponies at the crankshaft. On the other hand, a peak torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) is what you’ll be experiencing lower down the rpm range.
Before reaching a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph), Suzuki’s spartan will finish the quarter-mile sprint in no more than 11.2 numbing seconds. At the front wheel, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Tokico calipers, while the rear chain-driven hoop is brought to a halt by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
If you were to drain its fluids, the TL1000R would tip the scales at 434 pounds (197 kg), and 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of fossil syrup will then be required to fill its fuel chamber to the brim. The Japanese wonder is waiting to meet its future owner on the IMA platform, with a top bid of 4,000 freedom bucks. Should you be feeling more generous, then you ought to check this thing out before January 26, as that’s when the auction will end.
