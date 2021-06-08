2000 NASCAR Ford Taurus Comes as Brand New Restoration with Correct Livery

A lot of nasty things happen to NASCAR vehicles once they are no longer in use. Some of them though, even if they are few, manage to somehow survive and become real collectibles, thanks to the passionate among us who set out to restore them to their former glory.
What you’re looking at here is a Ford Taurus that was raced in the 2000 NASCAR season by Robert Yates Racing’s Ricky Rudd. It’s car number 28, and was on the pole position at the start of the Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Speedway that year.
The car and driver’s story in 2000 is not that successful, though, as the duo was unable to score any memorable wins. That doesn’t make this racer any less spectacular in itself, and possibly someone's prize car for a well-suited garage.
The Taurus as we see it now, wearing all the correct Texaco/Havoline livery and additional graphics, is the result of an extensive restoration work performed both on the engine and body. Since work on it was completed, no driving was done with it, we’re told.
The car is presently for sale on Avant Garde, going for an undisclosed price complete with the 750 hp engine, a 4-speed transmission, and a race exhaust system. Brembo brakes, a dry-sump oil system, and a dyno sheet are also included in the deal.
As for the adventures of the Taurus bloodline in NASCAR, the model started being used for this in 1998, when it came into the scene as a replacement for the Thunderbird.
At the time of its introduction, it was the first four-door sedan to be allowed entry in the series, and soon proved itself in the hands of another of Yates’ drivers, Dale Jarrett, who drove No. 88 to Taurus’ first win in what was then the Winston Cup, in 1999.
