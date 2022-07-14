2000 BMW R 1100 S Carries Aftermarket Hardware in Abundance, Lacks Major Imperfections

This motorcycle’s styling hasn’t necessarily aged all that well, but this doesn’t mean it’s outright ugly.
Under previous ownership, the 2000 BMW R 1100 S displayed above this paragraph was honored with a myriad of aftermarket parts. These components include a higher-spec Wilbers shock absorber, a Corbin saddle, and auxiliary LED lights mounted on the lower fork tubes. Up in the cockpit area, you’ll be finding an LSL handlebar and adjustable control levers, along with a tinted MRA windshield.
Recently, the bike received youthful brake and clutch fluids, while its throttle bodies have been resynchronized to keep performance in optimal parameters. Following the current owner’s acquisition earlier this year, BMW’s spartan was also blessed with fresh motor oil and new spark plugs. Now then, let’s have a gander at the motorcycle’s spec sheet to further our understanding of its characteristics.
The R 1100 S is powered by means of an air- and oil-cooled 1,085cc boxer-twin mill, featuring Bosch EFI componentry, four valves per cylinder, and a solid compression ratio of 11.3:1. This horizontally opposed brute is capable of delivering 98 hp at 7,500 rpm and 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of torque at around 5,750 spins. In order to reach the rear shaft-driven wheel, the oomph goes through a six-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch.
When pushed to its absolute limit, Motorrad’s sport-tourer can run the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds before it tops out at 141 mph (227 kph). On the other hand, braking is accomplished through dual 305 mm rotors up front and a single 276 mm module at six o’clock, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers.
Lastly, the Bavarian weighs 459 pounds (208 kg) without any fluids. This particular exemplar is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer right now, and the auctioning deadline is set for Saturday, July 16. Since the top bid is registered at a mere 3,600 freedom bucks, you’d need less than four grand to take this R 1100 S home – at least for now.
