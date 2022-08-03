20 Years in a Barn Mean Nothing for This Amazeballs 1970 Dodge Challenger

Dodge launched the original Challenger in two different versions called Challenger and Challenger R/T, with customers allowed to choose from three configurations, namely two-door hardtop, two-door hardtop Special Edition, and convertible.
When it comes to engines, the standard choice was the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder, while the base V8 was the 318 (5.2-liter) fitted with a 2-barrel carburetor.
However, the Challenger could also be ordered with a series of more powerful engines, including a 340 (5.6-liter), a 383 (6.3-liter), and the almighty 426 (7.0-liter) and 440 (7.2-liter big-block V8s.
This Challenger that someone recently posted on eBay was born with a 318 under the hood, and while the engine is still there, it’s not clear if it’s running or not. This is because eBay seller rakle6096-zt1whrbzc has somehow forgotten to share the most vital information about the car, so if you’re interested in giving this Challenger a second chance, just reach out to the owner.
What we do know is that the car has been sitting for over 2 decades. It’s a barn find, the seller says, but on the other hand, the place where the Challenger has been stored is as mysterious as possible. The Dodge metal, however, survived the test of time with flying colors, and the rust doesn’t look that concerning.
The trunk is the one showing some surface damage, and you should also closely inspect the floors, especially because the seller hasn’t provided any information on this front and these are the parts most often invaded by the rust.
Unfortunately, it just looks like this Challenger is going to fail to find a new home, as the bidding is approaching the end, and the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The only offer is $19,000, but the seller has configured a $24,000 Buy It Now price – and there’s a good chance the reserve isn’t far either.
However, the Challenger could also be ordered with a series of more powerful engines, including a 340 (5.6-liter), a 383 (6.3-liter), and the almighty 426 (7.0-liter) and 440 (7.2-liter big-block V8s.
This Challenger that someone recently posted on eBay was born with a 318 under the hood, and while the engine is still there, it’s not clear if it’s running or not. This is because eBay seller rakle6096-zt1whrbzc has somehow forgotten to share the most vital information about the car, so if you’re interested in giving this Challenger a second chance, just reach out to the owner.
What we do know is that the car has been sitting for over 2 decades. It’s a barn find, the seller says, but on the other hand, the place where the Challenger has been stored is as mysterious as possible. The Dodge metal, however, survived the test of time with flying colors, and the rust doesn’t look that concerning.
The trunk is the one showing some surface damage, and you should also closely inspect the floors, especially because the seller hasn’t provided any information on this front and these are the parts most often invaded by the rust.
Unfortunately, it just looks like this Challenger is going to fail to find a new home, as the bidding is approaching the end, and the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The only offer is $19,000, but the seller has configured a $24,000 Buy It Now price – and there’s a good chance the reserve isn’t far either.